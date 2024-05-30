Former President Donald Trump was convicted today on all counts for his attempt to cover up a hush money payment during the 2016 election to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

A unanimous jury found him guilty on all 34 counts brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Trump becomes the first ever former president to be convicted of a felony.

The news sparked a number of reactions immediately online.

Outraged conservatives from Trump’s campaign staff declared the “fix” was in, to prevent the former president from making it back to the White House (as a felon, he can still run). Meanwhile, liberals praised the courts for serving justice to a businessmen, candidate, and commander-in-chief long considered outside the law.

Trump himself posted a fundraising pitch on Truth Social just minutes after the verdict came in.

But those enthused about Trump’s impending potential to be incarcerated all had the same riff.

“Orange is the new orange.”

The name stems from the hit Netflix series “Orange is the New Black” which covers life in a women’s prison.

Trump, a figure long dubbed “orange” by his detractors over his skin tone and hair will now, they hope, get the same experience.

“Orange is the new Orange…excited for Netflix first season,” wrote one user.

Orange is the new Orange…excited for Netflix first season https://t.co/VRQF7ZB4m6 — Coronado 'Porch' Lindzon (@howardlindzon) May 30, 2024

On X, which was Trump’s preferred medium throughout his presidency, the joke rang supreme.

“Orange is the new orange. Go directly to jail, scumbag,” added another.

Orange is the new orange. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) May 30, 2024

Orange is the new orange #Trump — Jane (@jane_e_) May 30, 2024

Some though, expressed doubt about the meme.

“Save your ‘orange is the new orange’ takes, that fucker is never getting time,” posted one X user.

While jail time is unlikely given the charges of falsifying business records, Trump still awaits sentencing from a judge he’s done everything to rile up over the past year.

