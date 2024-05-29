The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: Trump’s campaign sending supporters a very suggestive text message , why candy salad is the latest challenge on TikTok, customers trying out a “phone trick” at Chipotle to try and get bigger portions, and why people are upset that Spotify is ditching a popular screen .

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

💬 SUGGESTIVE DMs

People thought Trump’s newest fundraising text was him trying to get down

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign texted voters and the way the message clipped made it very suggestive. Obviously people had a lot of jokes about it .

➤ READ MORE

Candy Salad is the sweetest challenge to ever hit TikTok

It seems like everyone is lining up to make a candy salad , but what exactly is it?

➤ READ MORE

Someone tested out an emergent Chipotle trend— filming yourself ordering, allegedly to get bigger portions —taking the concept to an extreme.

➤ READ MORE

Spotify is removing compatibility for its “Car Thing” touchscreen, designed to allow people to use the app while driving older cars. People aren’t happy about it .

➤ READ MORE

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Jenny Nicholson’s Star Wars hotel video essay has fans cheering on her Disney takedown

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌡️ Have you been using your air conditioning unit wrong ? A popular TikToker shared a tip that he claims could save air conditioner (AC) users on their electric bill this summer.

👟 Did you know that the grocery store Aldi is now selling branded sneakers ?

🚙 A TikTok video capturing an autonomously operated Waymo One going the wrong way in busy traffic has gone viral on the video-sharing platform.

🥗 This woman got a lot of attention after she shared a hack that got her 3 meals for $15 from Olive Garden .

🔑 A woman shares shocking footage of an unknown couple walking into her apartment while she is home. The couple explains that the leasing office gave them keys to view her unit.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck .

A radio DJ has gone viral after pointing out a “creepy” painting she came across in a hotel . LeighAnn Adam (@star1021fm), who is known for presenting on Star 102.1 FM, amassed 336,700 views on the video sharing the artwork.

“I’m in my hotel room in New York City,” she said. “And last night before I went to bed—like I didn’t even notice, like for hours, I didn’t notice until I [lay] down on the bed—and I look over, and I see the weirdest thing.”

She then proceeds to show viewers a greyscale picture partially hidden by the TV. The picture shows a man touching up a painting, with the painting itself including two hyperrealistic pandas, a person dressed up in a panda mask, and another man dressed in regular clothing.

After clocking the man wearing a “creepy panda head,” LeighAnn said she felt compelled to cover up the picture with a towel.

“We can’t really see, but I have to cover it up because now I’m just freaked out by this. I know I’m being dramatic, but something’s up with that picture .”

