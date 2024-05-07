An Aldi customer has gone viral after spotting the much-hyped Aldi-branded sneakers in a video that, at the time of writing, has amassed 763,500 views on TikTok.

The six-second clip pans the camera around the budget European grocery store before focusing on a pair of white sneakers emblazoned with Aldi’s branded colors. “They say Aldi got that heat,” the on-screen text reads, while a disturbed, “cursed” audio plays in the background. Judging by that video, it’s clear that the TikTok user @jerseyfr3sh, who has 7,100 followers, was less than keen on the product. But what did the viewers think?

For the most part, viewers seemed amused by the move into fashion. “Not the Aldidas,” one commenter wrote. “Aldi other kids with the pumped up kicks,” another joked. “The Aldi drip is legit,” a third added.

However, for others, there seemed to be an unironic appreciation for the item, as numerous commenters shared that they picked up the item themselves. “I bought these, I love them,” one wrote, while another described the shoes as “fire.”

How much are the Aldi sneakers?

The Aldi sneakers, which appear to be inspired by Nike Air Force Ones, are known as the “Gear” sneakers. They cost $12.99, and according to Supermarket Today, the products ran for a limited time between March 20 and March 26.

However, despite a limited supply, some stores still have the shoes available, though some people are reselling the sneakers online for more than double their original retail price.

According to Supermarket Today, the drop is part of a larger Aldi streetwear collection that includes sweatshirts (for you and your pet), sliders, socks, pullovers, baseball caps, and bucket hats, among other things.

This isn’t the first time grocery store-branded sneakers have caused a stir online. Back in 2021, Lidl released its own pair of branded sneakers for a limited time in-store, and the item became so sought after it went for up to $6,000 online.

Perhaps Aldi is hoping that its sneakers have a similar effect. If nothing else, at least it sparked conversation on TikTok. TikToker @jerseyfr3sh didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

