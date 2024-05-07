‘How old were you when you realized?’: Man says you’ve been using your AC wrong

A popular TikToker shared a tip that he claims could save air conditioner (AC) users on their electric bill this summer.

TikToker Dj Lost One (@djlostone) has over 2.5 million followers and often shares content regarding everyday things you may be doing wrong. For example, in one popular video, he shares what he says is the “optimal” way to get juice out of a lemon (by poking them instead of cutting them). This poke-and-squeeze tactic is currently making rounds on the platform.

In another viral video with over 8.1 million views, user Dj Lost One shares what he says is the right way to use the air conditioner (AC) during the hot summer months.

“How old were you when you realized you’re not supposed to keep turning your air on and off during summertime?” he questions. “That’s what causes the high electricity bill.”

Dj Lost One says he was under the impression that turning his AC on and off was the best way to save money. He says he would turn it off before leaving his home and back on when he returned.

He says he eventually discovered that the method wastes more energy.

Instead, the TikToker says the AC should be left on at all times and set to a comfortable temperature.

“I couldn’t believe it, so I tried it all last year,” he says. “I saved hundreds of dollars.”

He also offers price comparisons for the different methods of using the AC.

When he turned the AC on and off, his bill sky-rocketed

“My worst month was $500, because here in Arizona it gets to like 120 degrees,” he says.

Comparatively, by not switching the AC on and off, he says his bill was hundreds of dollars less.

“My $500 light bill dropped down to less than $200,” he claims. “I saved over $300 bucks!”

He explains that by turning the air on and off, energy gets wasted when the AC has to reboot.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians weigh in

In the comments section, many affirmed the credibility of the recommendation.

“Im an hvac technician and I can confirm this lol,” user Adrian Velazquez wrote.

“HVAC tech here,” user Miguelramirez5017 said. “Nothing but facts spoken here … It’s easier for your unit to just cool down to a set temp instead of having it off all day and having it run constantly to get to said temp.”

“Never turn on the AC for max savings,” another user jokingly added.

What’s the right AC setting if you want to save money?

According to PSE&G, thermostats should be raised to as high as comfortable during the summertime. The set temperature should also be raised whenever you’re sleeping or not at home.

The electric company also offers other tips for saving on the cost of cooling a home during the summer. Doors to unused rooms should be shut, so energy is not wasted on cooling them. Blinds, shades. and drapes should also be closed to keep the sun’s rays and heat out of a home.

The company also notes that owners of bigger buildings and businesses can in fact save money by shutting off HVAC whenever unoccupied. It recommends shutting down the system 30 minutes before closing time.

The Daily Dot reached out to DJ Lost One and PSE&G via email for comment.

