‘Since when they just be giving out keys?’: Tenant catches leasing office giving couple the keys to her apartment

A woman shares shocking footage of an unknown couple walking into her apartment while she is home. The couple explains that the leasing office gave them keys to view her unit.

In a TikTok with almost 2 million views, content creator Stoney Love (@stoneyloveshowatl) shares a video from her ADT front door camera, in which a young couple is seen walking up to her apartment door and opening it with a set of keys.

As the door opens, the couple comes face to face with Love, and the young woman immediately apologizes for opening the door.

“Sorry, they gave me a key to here. They gave me a key to come look at the apartment. My apologies,” she says quickly.

Love, who is off-camera but audibly incensed, replies, “What you mean they gave you a key to my apartment to come in here?”

The woman asks if the apartment is 302-B, to which Love responds with an exasperated “Yes!”

When the woman asks if Love is moving out, the content creator replies, “No, I live here!” as the video ends.

In the comments section, viewers shared their reactions to what many regarded as a gross oversight by Love’s leasing office.

“The fact that [the leasing office] didn’t have someone escort them to tour the apartment is crazy in itself,” one viewer wrote.

“This is why I change the locks when I move in somewhere. Can’t trust no one,” another viewer expressed.

How did this even happen?

Later in the comments, Love gives more context for how such an error was even possible, explaining that she had just moved in a month before, and the leasing office hadn’t updated the unit’s vacant status.

“They gave her my keys because the leasing office failed to take me off the vacant apartment list,” she wrote.

In an update video, Love reveals that she had only gotten home 11 minutes before the couple walked into her apartment.

The video also includes more footage from Love’s ADT doorbell system. One clip shows Love speaking on the phone with a man she later identifies in the comments as her son, Chris, immediately after the “invasion.”

“So it looks like I’m gonna have to move, Chris,” Love tells him as she waits for him to arrive at her apartment.

Later in the video, a maintenance worker is seen coming to the door with a small box in his hand to change Love’s locks.

“Maintenance came to change the locks, and I’ve contacted an attorney,” Love writes in the comments of that video in response to viewers asking for an explanation of the additional footage.

Is this something apartments are allowed to do?

According to Nolo, while it is generally legal for a landlord to enter and show an apartment while a current tenant is living there, many states have laws that require landlords to give tenants a 24-48 hour notice before entering an occupied unit.

It is important for tenants to note whether their rental agreement includes a clause regarding the landlord’s “right to enter” and whether the clause includes the right to enter for “non-emergency” reasons (agreed repairs and improvements, showing the unit to potential tenants, etc.). Tenants should also know whether or not written notice is required from their landlord.

While Love did not share details about her rental agreement, she seems to believe a breach of contract has certainly taken place.

“Easy lawsuit,” one viewer wrote in the comments of her original video, with Love replying, “Very much so, I contacted an attorney yesterday.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Love via TikTok direct message for more information.

