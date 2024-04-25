We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: A look at conspiracy theories ( like him being a lizard or alien ) surrounding Mark Zuckerberg, a Taco Bell customer’s humorous viral video about almost being charged $28 for a Baja Blast , President Biden signing the TikTok ban into law , and Katy Perry getting dunked on by fans after showing off her new Cybertruck.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has his “Deplatformed” column for you.

The awkward tech billionaire has been accused of being everything from an alien to a lizard .

One woman’s drive-thru video had her fellow TikTokers laughing alongside her after things took an unexpected turn.

Biden signed legislation banning TikTok if its parent company, ByteDance, doesn’t sell the app within a year.

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is taking flak online after promoting Tesla’s Cybertruck less than a day before the company’s Q1 earnings call. The truck has drawn numerous unflattering headlines in recent weeks.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Inside Truth Social’s ‘authentic’ Mexican cuisine group

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming to be able to turn $10 into over $1,000 in profit using just a simple item purchased from Home Depot.

In a video with over 30 million views, TikTok user Steven (@linkcrete20) lays out the plan for this side hustle. In short, one goes to their local Home Depot and buys a single length of 4×4 lumber.

From there, one marks the 4×4 every half of an inch, then cuts at those markings. Once the wood has been cut, the person should sand down the squares on all sides.

“Then, you’re going to Google ‘wooden drink coasters.’ You’re going to see they sell for roughly $20 a 4-pack,” Steven explains. With a single piece of wood, Steven says, one can make 288 cuts. Separate that into 72 bundles of 4 coasters, and “that’s $1,440 that you can make off of one $10 investment.”