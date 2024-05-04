‘Secret level unlocked’: Man shares ‘genius’ money-saving hack to getting rid of junk without a $300 dumpster

Renting a rollaway dumpster can range from $220 a week to $780, depending on the size. However, if you need to get rid of junk but don’t want to break the bank, TikTok user @dirt_racing_info has you covered by sharing a heralded money-saving hack.

Their video begins with a stitch from TikTok user Andi Marie Tillman (@andimariere). “Say the weird thing. People are desperately seeking realness,” she said. Then, the content creator jumped in. “If you have a whole lot of junk to get rid of, it’s cheaper to go buy a storage unit for $29.99 a month, pay for it for one month, and never do it again,” he stated. “Rather than to go buy a $300 rollaway dumpster.” In addition to being cheaper, you can also make extra money.

“Plus, you can get a little extra side mission to where you can actually go to the auction and watch someone buy your junk,” he concluded.

Is it really cheaper to rent a storage unit vs. a dumpster?

Typically, the price of a storage unit costs $85.14 a month. However, this all depends on the size of the storage unit, if it’s climate-controlled, and where it’s located. Going the climate-controlled route where the storage unit is temperature-regulated can cost $75-$225 a month. Since the content creator is based in Dayton, Ohio, regular storage units cost as little as $22 monthly. In California, on the other hand, the average price is $206 a month. Furthermore, some storage units offer a $1 rent for the first month.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dirt_racing_info via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 5.1 million views and viewers applauded this hack.

“I’m speechless, secret level unlocked,” one viewer praised.

“I’ve got old mattresses and doors that’s I’ve been looking to unload. you sir are a scholar and a saint and I salute you,” a second applauded.

“That’s not weird. That’s genius,” a third wote.

On the other hand, some advised against doing this.

“Happens at our storage facility all the time. Please don’t lol,” one user stated.

“Storage unit owner here. I’ve had some do this. I deliver it back to owner in their yard for free. Not in the same condition they left it,” a second remarked.

Moreover, a person can buy a storage unit to sell their belongings. However, it can be a time-consuming process with the possibility of not earning much cash.