‘Best part is that if this fails you’re only down $10’: Man says you can flip $10 item at Home Depot, make over $1K

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming to be able to turn $10 into over $1,000 in profit using just a simple item purchased from Home Depot. But does this hack work?

In a video with over 30 million views, TikTok user Steven (@linkcrete20) lays out the plan for this side hustle. In short, one goes to their local Home Depot and buys a single length of 4×4 lumber.

From there, one marks the 4×4 every half of an inch, then cuts at those markings. Once the wood has been cut, the person should sand down the squares on all sides.

“Then, you’re going to Google ‘wooden drink coasters.’ You’re going to see they sell for roughly $20 a 4-pack,” Steven explains. With a single piece of wood, Steven says, one can make 288 cuts. Separate that into 72 bundles of 4 coasters, and “that’s $1,440 that you can make off of one $10 investment.”

Immediately, commenters were skeptical.

“Who is going to buy all these wooden coasters,” said a user.

“Youre not just investing $10 you’re investing a lot of your time,” added another.

Additionally, Steven’s math may be a little off, as unfinished wooden coasters are available on Amazon in packs of 12 for just $15.

Regardless, some people were enthusiastic about the possibility of earning some extra cash through the creation of wooden coasters. One of those people was TikTok user Christian (@christianreloaded), who took to Home Depot to attempt the hack for himself.

In the video, Christian shows himself creating the coasters and, rather than attempt to sell them online, sells them individually for $1 per piece. After a little bit of effort, he is able to sell a few coasters to random strangers in a nearby parking lot.

In a TikTok DM exchange with the Daily Dot, Christian says he was only able to create and sell 7 coasters as his sander broke. That said, he stated that he “sold those 7 in 20 minutes.”

Still, he confessed that he believed many were not buying the item due to the item’s quality.

“[In my opinion] people are buying it out of sympathy more than the value of the coasters,” he shared.

Trying to sell these on the internet, he says, would not have gone as well.

“You’re competing with big dogs with heavy machinery that can mass produce them faster and better and cheaper,” he wrote. “The opportunity cost of making these is more than just working a minimum wage job or other side hustles like door dash etc.”

Regardless, some users were excited by Christian’s success.

“The fact he sold them without staining and sealing them is impressive!! Good job bro!” exclaimed a user.

“Infinite money glitch go crazy,” offered a second.

Others noted that Christian could be unlikely to receive many repeat customers, as unfinished wood has a tendency to warp when exposed to liquid.

“With no stain or sealing and this thin they’ll warp in no time if they’re exposed to moisture,” explained a commenter.

However, further users countered that this just provides an opportunity for further profit.

“Stain and seal them in some high gloss charge more,” declared a commenter.

