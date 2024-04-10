‘Something weird just happened’: Woman says someone called a wellness check on her because she hasn’t shown up to work. She works from home

One woman said a co-worker called a wellness check on her because she didn’t show up to work. There was one big problem with the seemingly caring act: The woman said she works from home.

TikToker Sheryl (@_sherylll) shared what went down in a video that has amassed over 446,000 views.

“I just got a knock on my door, and it was two police officers and a social worker,” she began in the clip. “They said that they were here to do a wellness check on me.”

A wellness check is an in-person visit from law enforcement. It is typically conducted if friends, family, or neighbors request one for someone who has unexpectedly stopped getting in touch with people.

The woman said there didn’t seem to be a mix-up because the officers addressed her by her first and last name, and her name isn’t “super common.” Still, the TikToker was surprised to discover why the police were called.

“Somebody that I work with called and reported that I have not shown up to work in two weeks,” she continued.

Sheryl said she is a remote worker. So, it was incredibly strange for a co-worker to report her absence from the office.

“I’m in meetings with my co-workers almost every day,” she said. “I’m active on teams every day. Like, my co-workers can see that I’m here.”

She said the situation was especially strange because when she asked who had called in for the wellness check, the response was a name she had never heard before.

“Not a name that I recognized from my company,” she said. “Not anybody from HR.”

The worker said she searched the name in her company’s employee directory to be extra sure, but the search came up empty.

“This person does not work for my company,” she assured.

Ultimately, she said the police and social worker left because it was clear she was fine. Still, the entire ordeal left the worker feeling incredibly uncomfortable.

“I’m just like really confused,” she said. “This ever happen to anybody before?”

In the comments section, many raised alarms about the wellness check and advised the TikToker to take action.

“Tell your hr department,” user Christi Barth recommended.

“I’d wonder if someone is stalking you,” another viewer added.

“Check your credit score & SSN,” user Jos advised. “Someone could have gotten some of your info. maybe a data breech & they have a job using your info.”

In a follow-up video, Sheryl said she contacted police to follow up about the encounter. She also addressed the comments her first video received and confirmed that the officers who came to her door were legit.

“I’m also really confident that it was not somebody in my life who called in their report under a fake name like a lot of people were suggesting,” she said.

The worker said it was likely the police came to the wrong house to check on the wrong person by mistake. She said she did some research and found out there was another person in her neighborhood with the same first and last name.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sheryl for more information via TikTok comment.

