‘I know that ride was silent as hell’: Customer swears off Uber Share after seeing who he has to ride with

Uber Share or UberX Share is used when several customers are picked up that are headed in the same direction. The rider requests a ride share and can share a ride with two other people. But TikTok user @thaonlyrio vowed to never use Uber Share after sharing an awkward ride with a police officer.

The content creator filmed himself sitting in the Uber as classical music played. After a few seconds, he flipped the camera, revealing the front seat and then to the cop next to him climbing out of his seat. As soon as the cop left, both the content creator and driver sighed in relief.

“[Expletive] way, bro,” he said, laughing. “I was thinking the same thing,” the driver replied, joining in the laughter. “What the [expletive]? Can this [expletive] ask me if I smell like weed?” he asked, rubbing his face in disbelief. Then, @thaonlyrio shared more of his thoughts when the cop sat beside him. “I’d like to get out of here, [expletive], and call another one,” he said. While the Uber driver kept laughing, he added, “If it said ‘10 minutes,’ I’m like, ‘[expletive] it.’”

In the text overlay, he promised, “Never calling another Uber Share.”

Why do people use Uber Share?

There are several reasons why people ride-share, despite any potentially uncomfortable experiences. However, it mainly boils down to efficiency. By ridesharing, people can save money on gas and parking, per Commute Info.

The video amassed 1.1 million views and viewers shared how they would’ve felt sitting next to the cop.

“I would’ve felt set up,” one viewer wrote.

“I would of been clean but I still would of been nervous like I had 9 warrants and something on me,” a second revealed.

“Ngl that would’ve had me paranoid fr I would’ve got out started walking,” a third commented.

In addition, others noted how awkward the car ride was.

“I know that ride was silent as hell y’all couldn’t wait to get that out,” one user observed.

“Your Uber driver even tweaking out has me crying, I know y’all was holding your breath till he left,” a second noted.

In the comments section, @thaonlyrio revealed, “Wasn’t none peaceful bout this Uber. I was in car shook for 15 min I wasn’t recording NAN.”

Most viewers wondered why the police officer wasn’t riding in his squad car.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thaonlyrio via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.