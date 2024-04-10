‘Run to your nearby McDonald’s’: Woman shares how to order the McDonald’s dinner box

Mid-March, TikTok user Leiela (@xolovelei) sent TikTok into a frenzy after filming herself ordering a “dinner box” from McDonald’s.

Leiela’s dinner box, she showed, consisted of two cheeseburgers, four small fries, a 10-piece chicken nuggets box, and two Big Macs. The cost was under $13.

Now, in a clip with 1.5 million views, North Carolina-based TikTok user Madison (@madisonnnhowell) explains exactly how to order one.

“OK, guys. So, I wanted to show you this because I did not know about this until the girls I work with told me about it,” she starts as she sits in her car and holds up a large to-go box. “So, I had to come see for myself what all the hype was about.”

The content creator says she purchased the dinner box through the app for for $14.99. She makes it clear the video isn’t sponsored.

Madison showcased what’s in her dinner box—the same exact items Leiela received in hers.

“You get four small fries,” she said. “You get two small cheeseburgers of your choice. You can get them however you want. A 10-piece chicken nugget. This is the part that won me over—and [I] was like, ‘That’s definitely worth the deal’—you get two Big Macs.”

She explains she’s sharing her dinner box with her mother, so they ordered two large iced teas. With the teas, the total came out to $15.96 after using a 20%-off coupon Madison’s app offered her.

“So, run to your nearby McDonald’s and see if they do the dinner box,” she encourages.

Madison continued to praise the dinner box in the caption, writing, “This is def smart for a big family or just for two people who like to eat.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Madison via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to McDonald’s via press email. In the comments section, viewers shared how much the dinner box costs in their state.

“Dinner box is $15.16 here,” a TikToker located in North Carolina said.

For a person in Hawaii, their dinner box was $29.99.

Others claimed the dinner box wasn’t available where they are located.

“The McDonald’s here in Ga says that this is not real,” one user remarked.

“I’m in Oklahoma and on my app it don’t show so would I have to go in person lol?” a second questioned.

Even one viewer asked, “Is it on the menu on the app or you have to ask??”

Madison clarified she’s also in North Carolina and can locate the dinner box in the app.

In a follow-up video, Madison says the dinner box deal is only available in certain locations. “Where I am, specifically in North Carolina, we do have it at all of our locations, here in the town that I live in,” she says.

She reiterates that prices vary depending on the location. “It’s gonna be different no matter where you live,” Madison says.

As proof, the content creator screen-shared herself ordering it on the app. First, she typed “Dinner Box” in the search bar within the app. Immediately, McDonald’s dinnerbox popped up, and she clicked on it. Madison scrolled through what the box comes with—four small fries, two cheeseburgers, two Big Macs, and a 10-piece nugget.

In a nutshell, customers have to check their apps to see if their location offers the box.

