‘Don’t take Uber anymore’: Uber customer warns of new scam drivers are pulling after being charged almost $300 extra

An internet user is calling out Uber after claiming that her friend was scammed out of almost 300 Canadian dollars (~$219 USD) on a recent ride. According to TikTok user @bribaby1346, her friend took an Uber ride in Waterloo, Ontario that should have cost $42.39 CAD. However, after completing the ride, she discovered that she had been charged an additional $297.77 CAD.

“He claimed that something happened in the vehicle where there was a mess left and there was absolutely no mess at all,” the TikToker explains.

The TikToker goes on to say that, rather than question her friend about the incident, Uber simply opted to take the money out of her account.

“It’s automatically taken off of the Uber app out of your bank account because they have all your info, and there’s nothing you can [expletive] do about it, which is ridiculous,” she explains. “It also gets automatically deposited into that Uber driver’s account. So Uber doesn’t see that money except for this guy.”

According to Uber’s website, a driver needs to provide evidence before requesting a cleaning fee.

Per the website, a driver needs to provide, “3 different clear photos of the mess” and “a receipt for the professional cleaning service for larger messes that require professional cleaning,” and they must do so within 3 days of the incident.

While this may be their stated rules, other internet users have alleged that their drivers also tried to charge them fraudulent cleaning fees. More people made similar claims in the TikToker’s comments section; however, many claimed that they were able to get their money back.

How do I get a refund for bogus charges on Uber?

“You can dispute it and ask for proof. Happened to me, there was no proof, so I got the money back,” wrote a user.

“I had something similar happen where I complained about a driver using his phone on the highway and he tried to charge me for spilling in his car,” added another. “Uber sided w me. She needs to call.”

“U can message Uber and they will give ur money back! Happened to me like 9 months ago, I said there wasn’t a mess at all and Uber gave me a refund,” detailed a third.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker reveals that her friend was, in fact, able to get a refund.

According to this follow-up video, her friend immediately reached out to Uber after receiving the fraudulent cleaning charge. Uber did not respond at first, which led her to leave a bad review for the driver.

At this point, her friend was contacted by Uber and offered a full refund.

“[The message] pretty much says that they’re sorry for the inconvenience, we completely understand the situation you’re in, and finishes off by saying you will be getting your money back in 3-5 business days,” the TikToker details. “So, the Uber driver couldn’t show proof of any messes made in the vehicle when she was in there and after she left, which just proves that he was trying to scam her, unfortunately.”

To close, the TikToker advises that Uber riders take videos upon entering and exiting the car and, if possible, not taking Uber in the first place.

Commenters advised caution.

“Keep an eye on what they give in the refund – this happened to me before, and they didn’t refund me the full amount,” said a commenter. “I had to dispute it through PayPal to get the full refund.”

“I’d rather take a taxi anyway,” declared a second.

We’ve reached out to Uber via email and the TikToker via TikTok comment.