‘Im gonna pretend I didn’t hear this information’: Expert warns against Costco bottled water

An expert has warned against the bottled water at Costco because of the treatment process it goes through before hitting shelves. But is it really enough of an outlier to worry about? That’s up to you, the customer.

TikTok account Oasis (@live__oasis) is a company aimed at connecting people to “a healthier, cleaner source of water” by collecting data on water, brands, and filters. In a video posted on April 16, Cormac, who runs the account, warns users about the quality of Kirkland brand bottled water. “This one’s for all my Costco lovers out there,” he says.

Cormac admits he used to be a “big Costco guy” himself. But that was until he learned that Costco sources its bottled water from Niagra Bottling, LLC, which he says “is basically a huge bottle labeling service” and it “comes in plastic, so it contains thousands of nanoplastics that can enter your blood-brain barrier.”

Cormac says the company’s own data shows the water contains 10 times the Oasis guideline for total trihalomethanes, along with some radioactivity. “Although it’s important to note that these were below the legal limits,” he says.

He continues, “A major reason we docked this water is because it comes from municipal water supplies. Meaning it has to go undergo a ton of treatments to even make it legally drinkable, making it very processed. Then they artificially add back the minerals at the end of the process. You can see the exact amounts of data for yourself, here, and check out the verified water report, making sure you look at the purified column.”

The video has amassed more than 1.1 million views as of Saturday. In the comments, some users expressed alarm and others disagreement.

One user wrote, “Im gonna pretend I didn’t hear this information because costco water is my FAVORITE.”

A second user said they’ll keep drinking. “I’m 67 and survived drinking water out of a hose as a kid I’m sure I’ll survive Costco water,” they wrote.

Another user asked, “But is there any “good, AFFORDABLE, accessible” bottled water?” Cormac replied, “You can check Oasis for the top ratings. But the best water is of course more expensive.”

However, one user said, “Another study said Costco water was one of the best so…” Cormac responded, “what was their data?”

Is Costco bottled water bad for you?

Scientific research shows that plastic particles in bottled water can in fact be found in human blood and other organs. However, according to the National Institutes of Health, “the potential health effects of these tiny plastic bits are still unproven and unknown. The small size of nanoparticles has made them especially difficult to detect and study.”

When it comes to water treatment, the process is complex and involves several different stages to ensure that it is safe for human consumption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cormac via email and Costco via media contact form for comment.

Cormac wrote, “Because our mission is to bring scientific health data on drinking water and health products to everyone, we are pleased that so many people are discovering what’s in their Costco water. We hope this awareness prompts brands to increase transparency and improve their water quality.”