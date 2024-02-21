Newsletter: Will Trump get sued for his knockoff Louboutins?

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Today’s top stories are about: Mark Zuckerberg’s relatable meme moment , Trump’s potential lawsuit due to his knock-off Louboutins , an update on the breakdancing Bitcoin dad saga, and Reddit’s trolling response to AI training on the site .

After that, check out a ‘Decoding Fandom’ column from yours truly.

⚡ Today’s top stories

People saw themselves in the awkward interaction.

These is red bottoms – these is bloody shoes .

An update on the family saga . Elon Musk thinks this guy is ‘awesome.’

“People will figure out exactly how the model scrapes the site for information, then will fill the AI with the most garbage ass garbage content the world has ever seen,” one Redditor wrote .

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Macho man ‘Reacher’ has fans across the political spectrum

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🕸️ Here are the internet’s reactions to ‘Madame Web’: “it was terrible and i loved every second of it.”

🕶️ People think this video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proves their relationship is PR.

👬 Nikki Haley’s ’12 fellas’ boast is going mega-viral for a raunchy misinterpretation. “Does your husband know about these fellas?”

🏫 Oklahoma’s top education official called out over Libs of TikTok ties after non-binary student beaten at school, dies later.

🧃 A Costco employee refused to give free samples to a man’s kids. He was outraged, but viewers are siding with the employee.

📱TikTok viewers are divided about a video that shows ‘tablet strollers” for kids at the mall.

🍦 A Walmart shopper noticed something unusual about the Great Value ice cream – it doesn’t really melt.

👶🏼 From the Daily Dot archive: Influencers are putting foster and adopted kids in the limelight—advocates are calling it exploitation.

👋 Before you go

Carvana is embroiled in controversy once again after a customer claimed the company sold him a stolen car.

A man named Adrian Kirkland has gone viral after his brother posted a video of the Savannah, Georgia police taking his car, as it had allegedly been stolen. “Do not buy a car from Carvana,” Kirkland’s brother says. “Carvana is out here selling stolen cars.”

“You know, a billion-dollar corporation, why are you selling people stolen cars?” he added. “It could happen to you, and that’s the reason we took to TikTok. It could happen to you.”

Carvana says that Kirkland was the victim of a “sophisticated fraud,” and the company has offered to find him a new Corvette and compensate him for the experience. Users in the comments section noted this is not the first time Carvana has had these issues .

