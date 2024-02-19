‘She’s parenting better than you are’: Viewers side with Costco worker who refused to give samples out to customer’s kids

An infuriated parent took to social media to complain about a Costco worker who refused to give samples out to children. Commenters appear to side with the worker.

In a viral TikTok video that has racked up 300,00 views as of Monday, user Moonie (@moonie1976_) the shopper, caught the worker refusing to hand out samples of Alani Nu Energy drink to his son.

When the customer asked about the sample, the worker explained that it was an energy drink. She also said she would only give out samples to adults.

“Not for children,” she informed the customer.

“Oh, OK, c’mon you guys,” the dad of two responded while he ushered his children away.

“Dad, you can have one,” the worker responded.

The father refused to take the take the sample, saying “Nah, I’m good with coffee.”

However, it appears the shopper was not good with the woman refusing to hand over the energy drink sample to his children.

“Costco shutting the kids down,” text overlaid on the clip read.

In the comments section, users appeared to side with the Costco employee.

“That’s a good thing!! Energy drinks can be very harmful to your body,” a user wrote.

“Energy drinks can kill adults,” user Amy wrote. “It causes heart issues. People have died from drinking them. That’s why kids can’t have them.”

“Why is this a smh it’s an energy drink?” another user added. “But I’m sure if she would’ve let them he would’ve made a video pissed about it.”

The high levels of caffeine in energy drinks have resulted in warnings that they should not be consumed by children. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children under 12 avoid consuming these drinks altogether. It also says that kids between ages 12 and 18 should not have more than 100 milligrams of caffeine per day.

According to Alani Nu’s website, one can of their energy drink has 200mg of caffeine.

The dad appears to have taken the backlash in jest. He uploaded a parody video where he approached a mall worker asking for the strongest energy drink in the mall.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alani Nu and Costco via the contact form and the TikToker via comment.