Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is getting mocked and told to fire her social media director after an accidentally raunchy post on X drew X-rated responses.

“12 fellas down. 1 to go,” the former South Carolina governor wrote Sunday night, referring to the 12 candidates that have all dropped out of the 2024 Republican primary.

The one remaining candidate referenced in her post is former President Donald Trump, who holds a commanding lead over her. An average of recent national polls put Trump more than 57 points ahead of Haley.

Technically, it’s two to go, as pastor Ryan Binkley has also not dropped out. Binkley, however, has not cracked into the polls and did not, apparently, factor into Haley’s calculation.

Haley’s post is going viral as users offer raunchy interpretations of its meaning, with the top reply quipping: “Does your husband know about these fellas?”

The post has prompted a number of people to call for the firing of whomever was responsible for it.

“Out of an enormous amount of respect for Nikki I will not take on the 1000 opportunities to ridicule her just because her communications team failed her,” wrote former Rep. George Santos. “Someone fire the person who posted this. Seriously.”

Similarly, another user wrote: “Your social media director should be fired on the spot.”

“This may be the worst tweet in the history of all campaigns,” wrote Jenna Ellis.

“What an embarrassing tweet. Please fire this intern ASAP,” replied someone else.

“You probably shouldn’t have tweeted this…” replied another X user along with a meme from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” that continued the thought: “Because of the implication.”

Right-wing influencer Ian Miles Cheong weighed in as well, implying that the double entendre was perhaps intentional.

“You ever get the feeling that Haley’s staff hates her?” he asked.

Vernon Jones, a former state representative in Georgia who unsuccessfully ran for Congress with Trump’s endorsement, responded: “You and Kamala Harris have a lot in common.”

Haley’s recent alleged affairs while governor were the subject of reporting by the Daily Mail. Harris also faced false allegations she had an affair with San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in the 1990s. The two had a relationship after Brown divorced.

One Haley supporter hit back on Monday at all the sexual digs the post had garnered.

“The jokes I’ve seen MAGA make over this comment reveal more about their minds than Nikki Haley,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “gutterminds.”