‘Like the mall is the entertainment’: Viewers divided after shopper shows Smarte Carte ‘tablet strollers’ for kids

In a brief yet viral TikTok clip, user @smileyfri captures the emergence of tablet strollers at a local mall, sparking widespread debate and accumulating over 3.1 million views. These rentable Velochi Strollers by Smarte Carte, designed with embedded tablets, are available for rent at this particular mall, igniting discussions on the impact of early and continuous screen exposure on children.

One critical commenter on the stroller concept labeled it “dystopian,” expressing concerns over the increasing reliance on screens to entertain and pacify young children. “[I’m going to] judge anyone I see using it ngl,” said another person.

“The mall is already such a stimulating environment; why do we need this? asked another commenter. Said another person, “Like the mall is the entertainment. 😭 I got my start people watching as a baby in the mall.”

Another believed the strollers were more indicative of modernity: “Tbh, we no longer live in a kid-friendly world. Instead of creating spaces for children to be children, we just shove screens in their faces.” The TikToker concurred in a reply, writing, “Yes!! I was driving by two playgrounds today that are next to busy roads with no parking. How are the kids supposed to play?”

A few commenters compared the strollers to the ones entertaining the overweight children in the 2008 Pixar film Wall-E. Another person recalled strollers built in entertainment units: “We had this in the early 2000s. it was a grocery cart that played ‘Barney’ or ‘Bob the Builder.'”

However, the conversation extended to the strollers’ cost and their application for children with special needs. “These are actually mostly used by families with high support needs [for] children like autism and other disabilities,” said one person. “They’ve also been around for years.”

The dialogue around tablet strollers touches on broader themes of child development and screen time. Research, including a 2023 study and insights from UNICEF, emphasizes the complex effects of excessive screen exposure on children. These effects range from hindered cognitive and language development to adverse impacts on social-emotional skills such as empathy and impulse control. Furthermore, early and excessive screen exposure is linked to a range of developmental challenges, including obesity, sleep disturbances, and decreased academic performance.

Experts stress the importance of human interaction in early development, noting that babies and toddlers learn most effectively through face-to-face rather than screen-based activities. The World Health Organization recommends limiting screen time for young children, advocating for no screen time for babies under two and a maximum of one hour per day for children aged 2 to 4. This guidance underscores the critical role of off-screen experiences in fostering cognitive, linguistic, and social-emotional skills.

While innovative, the introduction of tablet strollers raises essential questions about our society’s increasing dependence on technology for childcare and entertainment. As this TikTok clip and the ensuing discussion illustrate, the balance between technological convenience, cost, and healthy child development remains contentious, inviting further reflection and dialogue on the best practices for raising the next generation.

