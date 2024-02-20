‘The car is stolen. We gotta tow it’: Man says Carvana sold him a stolen car

A user on TikTok has gone viral after alleging that Carvana sold him a stolen car.

Carvana has long been controversial on the platform. Last year, a user sparked discussion after alleging that the company did not disclose numerous issues with her Dodge Journey before selling it to her, including the fact that it appeared the engine had been replaced. Before that, another user said the company refused to fix their car when issues presented themselves 10 minutes after driving off the lot.

Now, a man named Adrian Kirkland has gone viral after his brother posted a video of the Savannah, Georgia police taking his car, as it had allegedly been stolen.

“Do not buy a car from Carvana,” Kirkland’s brother says. “Carvana is out here selling stolen cars.”

A report from local ABC affiliate WJCL confirms the claims made in this video. According to reporter Andy Cole, the car was picked up by police “within hours” of purchase.

“So many people have contacted me like, ‘I can’t believe they sold you a stolen car,’ How did it pass the insurance because the insurance people insured it? How did it pass the registration—the DMV? What did it go wrong,” Kirkland told WJCL.

“You know, a billion-dollar corporation, why are you selling people stolen cars?” he added. “It could happen to you, and that’s the reason we took to TikTok. It could happen to you.”

Carvana says that Kirkland was the victim of a “sophisticated fraud” and, according to WJCL, the company is “working with Kirkland and investigators to make the situation right, including a full refund for his purchase.” Kirkland also claimed that the company has offered to find him a new Corvette and compensate him for the experience.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Kirkland’s peculiar situation.

“This has been a major issue for Carvana, people not being able to secure proper paperwork and titles,” said a user. This is true; not only have others reported buying stolen cars from the company, but there have been numerous reported instances of buyers having difficulty securing titles for their cars.

“I got my car from them when they first started, no issues. I’ve heard so many crazy stories since smh,” stated another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carvana via email and Kirkland via Instagram direct message.