‘It was terrible and I loved every second of it’: The Internet reacts to ‘Madame Web’

Madame Web was released in theaters nationwide this past weekend, and—whew buddy—did it get quite the reception.

For those not in the know, the film is a part of the Sony Pictures Spider-Man universe, not to be confused with the Marvel Cinematic Universe helmed by Disney-owned Marvel Studios. It follows the titular character, whose true name is Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) who seeks to save three young women from the clutches of a classic Marvel Comics villain through the use of her seemingly clairvoyant abilities.

Besides Johnson, the film has plenty of star power, including the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

I kinda love how the response to Madame Web is "the movie's dogshit but they deserve to play MCU variants of their characters". pic.twitter.com/KMJ0Ljf6N2 — jayiswat05 (Jennifer Walters' Husband) (@jayis_wat05) February 18, 2024

Given the cast’s character list, it also appears the story has plenty of references to original Spider-Man lore, though—unlike its Marvel counterparts—it does not have a post-credits scene.

Now to be fair, before the film was even released, it had already diverged into meme fodder online thanks to the somewhat chaotic press tour, as well as Dakota’s now-iconic delivery of the line “He was in the Amazon with my mom researching spiders right before she died” in the film’s first official trailer.

happy valentines/madame web day pic.twitter.com/cOuLz02Mw9 — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) February 14, 2024

And, since its release this past weekend, Madame Web has been lauded as a “so bad it’s good” camptastic experience by some who’ve seen it, while others would prefer you remove the “it’s good” part of the previous phrasing for a more accurate depiction of the film. Furthermore, it currently sits at 13% on critic aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Naturally, those who went to see the movie during opening weekend had all kinds of absolutely hilarious reactions and were quick to share their thoughts on X:

It is now day 3 of Madame Web being so bad that no one has bothered to add the plot to Wikipedia — Matt Fresh (@RealMFresh) February 16, 2024

Just saw Madame Web and it was terrible and I loved every second of it pic.twitter.com/U3xezwIkOR — Ꮓαcн 🤷🏼‍♂️ (@ZachNyx) February 16, 2024

Madame Web is hilarious because it treats the birth of Peter Parker like its the birth of Jesus but the rest of the story is about Jesus' uncle's coworker's very bad day. A Life of Brian without the jokes — Sage Hyden (@sagehyden) February 19, 2024

This is the funniest Madame web review I have seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/xVBdQ6QdOc — Ayman (@GuyWhoConquers) February 17, 2024

Madame Web got my brain to such a weird place that my Oura ring thought i was asleep pic.twitter.com/idKw9AVi7w — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) February 18, 2024

Guy working at the theater saw I was seeing Madame Web and said “try to enjoy it” — Cosmonaut sucraM (evil) (@CosmonautMarcus) February 15, 2024

Just got out of #MadameWeb and honestly I havent felt this way in a theater since Cats. 10/10 for this Tommy Wiseau esque approach to Catwoman 2004. Couldn’t stop laughing the whole runtime. pic.twitter.com/nlIGWQp5hC — Allen Ortega (@kenjisalk) February 15, 2024

incase you guys didn’t know, rotten tomatoes actually uses a 1-23 scale, 23 being the highest score a movie can achieve



congratulations to the cast and crew of Madame Web! https://t.co/Bfse8vwFJM — Cassie Webb 🕷️💋 (@M0NK3Y_G1RL) February 13, 2024

Madame Web is one of the best movies ever about Spiderman’s uncle’s coworker — Zach Dunn (@zachbdunn) February 18, 2024

Now that’s how you set up a Spiderverse #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/ca8lehqAK7 — Hanna ❤️‍🔥 (@hannafromatl) February 15, 2024

Stay safe out there everyone.. so i had 2 tickets for the Madame Web movie in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more pic.twitter.com/agTxbbwhJp — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 15, 2024

Me, as the credits roll on Madame Web: pic.twitter.com/WU8giPjby1 — Henry Gilbert (@hEnereyG) February 15, 2024

Madame Web Monday pic.twitter.com/bo9bE2BItB — bad marvel memes 🃏 (@AvengersBad) February 19, 2024

On a more granular scale, viewers have also been reacting to specific scenes from the film, and—as someone who hasn’t had the pleasure of seeing it yet—I honestly can’t even tell if some of these are real or not:

this part in madame web is almost certainly the hardest i've laughed at a movie in more than a year pic.twitter.com/rF2tZXo5BD — largest rodent (@capybaroness) February 18, 2024

good god madame web not the boom mic cameo pic.twitter.com/cWwa77Tide — deserted scope ⚰️📑 (@DesertedScope) February 19, 2024

Madame Web says to Young Uncle Ben “what, you don’t wanna get shot in queens?” in their first scene together. Just in case you wanted to know what kind of movie it is — Cosmonaut sucraM (evil) (@CosmonautMarcus) February 15, 2024

The awkward cut makes it look like Dakota Johnson is rushing to the car to save Dakota Johnson who’s already in the car. #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/xag2dHH74s — Jay Thomas (@GroundhogJay_) February 13, 2024

An actual line from Sonys Madame Web,



“Ben gets to be an uncle now…all of the fun and none of the responsibility"



Bravo Sony, bravo pic.twitter.com/Fzi7jVBjCy — That REDACTED Guy (@REDACTEDSpider) February 14, 2024

Also, according to several reviews, the iconic line from the trailer that instantly catapulted the film into meme status is, apparently, not even in the finished film! Why can’t we have anything nice anymore?

In true Sony fashion, the constantly-memed line “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” isn’t even in ‘MADAME WEB’.



Find out more in our review… https://t.co/dZh7o01unL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 13, 2024

And before you’re too harsh on the film, maybe think about where YOU were when her mother was researching spiders in the Amazon right before she died! Huh? Think about that!