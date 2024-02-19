‘It was terrible and I loved every second of it’: The Internet reacts to ‘Madame Web’

Madame Web was released in theaters nationwide this past weekend, and—whew buddy—did it get quite the reception.
For those not in the know, the film is a part of the Sony Pictures Spider-Man universe, not to be confused with the Marvel Cinematic Universe helmed by Disney-owned Marvel Studios. It follows the titular character, whose true name is Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) who seeks to save three young women from the clutches of a classic Marvel Comics villain through the use of her seemingly clairvoyant abilities.
Besides Johnson, the film has plenty of star power, including the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.
Given the cast’s character list, it also appears the story has plenty of references to original Spider-Man lore, though—unlike its Marvel counterparts—it does not have a post-credits scene.
Now to be fair, before the film was even released, it had already diverged into meme fodder online thanks to the somewhat chaotic press tour, as well as Dakota’s now-iconic delivery of the line “He was in the Amazon with my mom researching spiders right before she died” in the film’s first official trailer.
And, since its release this past weekend, Madame Web has been lauded as a “so bad it’s good” camptastic experience by some who’ve seen it, while others would prefer you remove the “it’s good” part of the previous phrasing for a more accurate depiction of the film. Furthermore, it currently sits at 13% on critic aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
Naturally, those who went to see the movie during opening weekend had all kinds of absolutely hilarious reactions and were quick to share their thoughts on X:
On a more granular scale, viewers have also been reacting to specific scenes from the film, and—as someone who hasn’t had the pleasure of seeing it yet—I honestly can’t even tell if some of these are real or not:
Also, according to several reviews, the iconic line from the trailer that instantly catapulted the film into meme status is, apparently, not even in the finished film! Why can’t we have anything nice anymore?
And before you’re too harsh on the film, maybe think about where YOU were when her mother was researching spiders in the Amazon right before she died! Huh? Think about that!