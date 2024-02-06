We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A worker in a pizza shop getting revenge when their ex ordered a heat-shaped pizza , a look at the (many) memes involving President Joe Biden , a woman who is going viral for sharing a hack to get TikTok Shop ads off your feed , and a look at everything you missed at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

Also: There’s still time to ask our Executive Editor Whitney Jefferson a question about the Daily Dot. If your question gets picked to be answered in an upcoming newsletter, you’ll get a pretty sweet web_crawlr shirt.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A Los Angeles pizza place caught the attention of internet users after a video showed a scenario in which an employee’s ex-partner ordered a heart-shaped pizza .

President Joe Biden has been involved in politics for more than five decades. So it’s no surprise that in the modern era, Biden has become the subject of countless memes .

A woman recently went viral when she shared a tip she claims will drastically lower the number of TikTok Shop ads on your feed.

From iconic red carpet looks to incredible performances to shocking wins, there was no shortage of hilarious fan reactions to the show .

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

TikTok’s latest A.I. fail

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🕶️ Most people do not think about the harm that their everyday accessories can inflict in the case of an accident. Now, people online are working to raise awareness for what exactly can go wrong while wearing certain trendy items like sunglasses .

🔋 A user on TikTok is calling out Tesla after claiming that it took her over an hour for her to recharge the car “just to get home.”

🤢 One woman issued a serious PSA after her Rae Dunn air fryer allegedly made her sick several times .

🛒 In a recent incident at Walmart, an employee confronted a woman at the self-checkout for a return scam involving baby essentials like formula and diapers, intended for the needy but later returned for profit.

🏨 Here’s the “right way” to leave a hotel room , according to a guest.

💵 A man went viral after warning viewers to keep cash on hand should a hypothetical bank collapse ensue. But commenters were divided over whether this tip would actually help .

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: How a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate .

👋 Before you go

There are some airline practices that go unsaid but are well-known among travelers, such as arriving early for a flight and not hogging the overhead bin. And then there are some lesser-known best practices, like not wearing shorts on the plane.

TikTok user Cher (@cherdallas), a flight attendant of five years, shared some of these lesser-known tips in a TikTok video that was viewed 113,000 times. “Things I would never do as a five-year flight attendant,” she says while applying makeup before delving into the first thing.

“I would never wear shorts on a plane,” she says. Cher says there is more than one reason she refuses to wear shorts on a plane. The first is that it is cold on planes. “You’re going to freeze to death,” she says.

“Say we have an evacuation. You have to go down the slide. Your butt cheeks are going to be sizzled off,” she adds.

