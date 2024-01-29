‘I do this because I use to work hotel housekeeping’: Hotel guest shares ‘right way’ to leave a hotel room

A hotel guest shared the best way to leave a room when you check out, according to her.

Amanda (@lifeofmand) posted her advice to TikTok via a short video. In the short clip, she removes all the towels from the bathroom rack and places them on the floor. Next, she’s seen pulling back the bedcovers all the way and placing all pillows on the floor as well.

In the video’s text overlay, the hotel guest writes, “Me waking up and doing my civil duty of putting all towels sheets and pillows on the ground even if they aren’t used so the next person will for sure have untouched and clean items in their room.”

Amanda’s post garnered 1.3 million views and over 600 comments as of Monday. Many viewers who had worked in hotel housekeeping seconded the TikToker’s advice.

“Former housekeeper … when I went in a room and all the dirty linens were balled up in a sheet my day was made,” wrote one person.

Another offered further advice, commenting, “I pile all the towers in the bathroom and each bed set is taken apart but nicely put back on the bed they came from so it’s as easy as grab n go.”

Several hotel guests and workers also shared their own horror stories with housekeeping services which made Amanda’s advice all the more relevant.

“I worked at a Hilton. Beds DURING COVID weren’t remade if they looked tidy. Bugs found in rooms but none sprayed,” wrote one person.

“Once I stained the sheets so I put them on the floor and requested housekeeping. They literally put the SAME SHEETS back on the bed. Stay safe out there,” shared another viewer about their own experience as a hotel guest.

One viewer wrote what many others were thinking after those revealing accounts.

“Reading these comment about to take my own sheets with me when I travel just like when I was backpacking,” they wrote.

Amanda responded in the comments section with a follow-up video, and wrote, “All y’all’s comments were crazy but informative lol. Towels on the counter and bedding on beds to help housekeeping [avoid] bending so much! Thanks of the feedback!”

In the second video, Amanda piles the used and unused towels on the bathroom counter instead. The guest also unmakes the beds, and piles the used sheets and pillowcases at the foot of the mattress instead of on the floor, in consideration for the hotel’s housekeeping staff.

