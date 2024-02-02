Woman shares hack to getting TikTok Shop ads off your feed

@honestreviewgal/TikTok RAEKA SINGGAR RAMADHAN/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘I swear this app has turned into a home shopping network’: Woman shares hack to getting TikTok Shop ads off your feed

'I did it a few days ago and have noticed an absolute WORLD of difference in my feed!'

Parks Kugle 

Parks Kugle

Trending

Posted on Feb 2, 2024   Updated on Feb 2, 2024, 10:07 am CST

A woman recently went viral when she shared a tip she claims will drastically lower the number of TikTok Shop ads on your feed.

TikToker Honest Review Gal (@honestreviewgal) said she made the discovery after finding the number of targeted ads overwhelming whenever she went onto the app. The video has been viewed 1.9 million times as of the publication of this story.

“I learned something on TikTok this week I wanted to share,” Honest Review Gal began. “Honest Review Gal was 100% inspired by the fact that product ads on social media are either misleading, manipulative or just downright too good to be true. TikTok shop is included in that.”

She then showed viewers the simple method she claimed would cut down the number of TikTok Shop ads they receive. First, she went to her Discover page at the bottom left-hand corner of the app. Then, she searched #TikTokShop. After selecting it, she scrolled to the Hashtags tab and held down the first result, bringing up the Result Feedback option. Finally, in the Result Feedback menu, she simply selected Dislike, wrote “Not relevant,” and submitted her comment to bring down the number of ads shown on her For You Page.

@honestreviewgal If you saw this already, you know I had to spread the word! #honestreviews #disinfluencer #tiptok ♬ Khandi – Ooyy

Many viewers were grateful for the assistance.

“LOVE THIS. THANK YOU!!! My for you page has change into mostly tik tok shop,” one said.

“Thank you! I just did that! I think we should all give their feedback ‘too many ads,’ a second agreed.

Others asked what to do if you didn’t have a Discover page.

“I don’t have a discover page,” a viewer said.

“Mine is the search glass at the top right, if that helps!” another replied.

“I went to my settings and content preferences. There is a place to block words,” a second added.

According to All About Cookies, another way to lower your ads is to adjust your settings. Open your TikTok app and tap Profile at the bottom of your screen. Then tap Menu at the top. Select Settings and Privacy, then tap Ads. Choose Advertiser Settings and turn ads off for each advertiser.

Users have been dissatisfied with the overabundance of ads ever since the app rolled out TikTok Shop. Issues with fake products further turned off users, such as how one user said she received a dupe after ordering what she thought was CosRX’s snail mucin serum from a TikTok Shop link. To make matters worse, healthcare professionals claimed that users were selling harmful products through the app.

The Daily Dot reached out to TikTok via email and Honest Review Gal via TikTok comments for further comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 2, 2024, 1:00 pm CST

Parks Kugle

Parks Kugle is a writer and reporter based in San Antonio. His work has appeared in Lumina Literary Journal, Wicked Local Newspapers, and various publications across the U.S. He enjoys comics and gardening.

Parks Kugle
 