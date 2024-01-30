‘Everytime I use this air fryer, I get sick’: Woman issues warning after air fryer allegedly gave her food poisoning

One woman issued a serious PSA after her Rae Dunn air fryer allegedly made her sick several times.

In a viral video that has racked up over 597,000 views and thousands of comments, TikToker Jonesy (@oohsojonesy) said she got food poisoning after cooking with the machine several times over a two-week span.

“Do not cook in this air fryer, you will get food poisoning,” she warned in the clip.

Jonesy said that after eating food prepared in the air fryer and going to work, she had cramps in her stomach, the urge to vomit, and she “felt off.”

“I get in my car; I’m literally on the highway going home, and I feel awful,” she said. “Gross alert: I vomit all over my car.”

She said she was so sick that she had to pull over on the side of the highway to compose herself.

“I get home, and it hits me that every time I use this air fryer, I get sick,” she said.

Jonesy said that within the past two weeks, she prepared chicken and a hamburger in the air fryer and got sick both times. She also said that she cooks the food at high temperatures, so she doesn’t think the food is undercooked.

“Now I’m not sure if the temperature on the label, on the display, doesn’t match up with how hot it’s getting, but I’m getting sick,” she continued.

Nonetheless, many air fryer users may be surprised to discover the cooking machines are less capable of killing bacteria commonly found in uncooked meat. This increases the risk of food poisoning. A recent study compared the levels of salmonella found in breaded chicken strips cooked using four different appliances: an air fryer, deep fryer, toaster oven and conventional oven. The air fryer was less effective at eliminating the bacteria compared to the deep fryer.

Ultimately, the TikToker decided she would no longer use the machine and urged others not to either. It remains unclear what, exactly, caused her illness.

Many viewers expressed skepticism about the woman’s allegation in the comments section.

“You are undercooking the food,” user Rolltidefevr commented. “It’s not the air fryer.”

“Something tells me it’s not the air fryer,” another viewer agreed.

“Bold statement,” user Deborah McCabe said. “Probably the food, not fryer.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jonesy and Rae Dunn for comment.