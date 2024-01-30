‘Things I would never do as a flight attendant’: Flight attendant of 5 years says she would never wear shorts on a plane nor use the toilet paper

There are some airline practices that go unsaid but are well-known among travelers, such as arriving early for a flight and not hogging the overhead bin. And then there are some lesser-known best practices, like not wearing shorts on the plane.

TikTok user Cher (@cherdallas), a flight attendant of five years, shared some of these lesser-known tips in a TikTok video that was viewed 113,000 times. “Things I would never do as a five-year flight attendant,” she says while applying makeup before delving into the first thing.

“I would never wear shorts on a plane,” she says. Cher says there is more than one reason she refuses to wear shorts on a plane. The first is that it is cold on planes. “You’re going to freeze to death,” she says.

“Say we have an evacuation. You have to go down the slide. Your butt cheeks are going to be sizzled off,” she adds.

Her next tip is to not “book less than a three-hour connection between flights.” “Delays can happen for a million and one reasons,” she says. “The likelihood that you’re going to miss your connection is pretty high if you’re booking shorter than three hours,” she says.

Her last tip is to not use the toilet paper on a plane. “If you examine the toliet paper, I promise you’re going to see water droplets on it, or what you think are water droplets,” she starts. “I don’t think we can trust most men to make it in the toilet on a normal day, let alone flying at 36,000 feet with turbulence.”

She urges passengers to “just use a Kleenex instead.”

Cher captioned the video, “Listen to me or dont im just trying to save u.”

Viewers praised Cher for sharing her tips and had plenty to say about the toilet paper one.

“Omg the TP one. Thank you,” one viewer said. “I audibly said ‘oh my god’ when you pointed out i was only assuming they were water droplets,” another wrote.

Another user questioned why connections shorter than three hours exist, and Cher responded, “I know sometimes it’s like not possible to get a longer one…airlines need to do better about that!”

Others shared their own travel tips.

“I wear my comfy pants and then tear them off once I reach my location,” one user shared.

“I don’t book less than 2 hours… more if I have to change terminals or go through passport control,” a second revealed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cher via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.