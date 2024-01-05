Newsletter: Disturbing discovery in a Taco Bell order

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A Taco Bell customer finding something disturbing in her Gordita Crunch order, how Aaron Rodgers fans are flooding the internet with doctored images tying Jimmy Kimmel to Jeffrey Epstein, why Meta’s chief AI scientist is getting slammed for being hypocritical , and a look at all of the memes that feature actress Selena Gomez .

After that, our Trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz. Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly you might win a “Jingle Blogs” shirt.

One Taco Bell customer was appalled to find a gross foreign object inside of her Gordita Crunch. Even more appalling, she says, is that the restaurant wouldn’t refund her for the cost of the menu item.

🔍 DEBUNK

Aaron Rodgers fans push doctored images tying Jimmy Kimmel to Epstein following unredacted document release

Right-wing users are flooding social media with fake content following the release of Epstein court docs.

The hypocrisy was swiftly noted.

Selena Gomez is aware that she is the star of many memes—so much so that she posted on her Instagram story denouncing her meme stardom after this year’s VMAs.

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answeringour question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Jingle Blogs” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

Which Republican senator do Texas sports fans want banned from attending games because he is bad luck for teams?

Which Republican senator do Texas sports fans want banned from attending games because he is bad luck for teams?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: People who actually like snacks from TJ Maxx and Marshalls

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧇 Some restaurants are known, loved, cherished, and even reviled for the special sauces they serve to their customers. Waffle House sauce is no different .

🍴 One of the joys of shopping at Costco is the chain’s tendency to give out free samples of the products it’s selling. So one customer’s video claiming they were reprimanded for trying to grab a sample is getting a ton of attention.

🛍️ While pickup orders via couriers have made life a lot more convenient, they also come with a host of issues of their own. And this is something one TikToker learned the hard way after her Kroger pickup order “ couldn’t have gotten it more wrong .”

🧹 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after making a video about an alleged incident involving the family she nannies for where she was asked to clean the house because she was spending a holiday dinner with them.

💸 Working at tourist traps has a lot of negatives: customers are usually demanding, argumentative, and worst of all, they are angry over prices the server can’t control .

🍔 A woman went viral after she posted a video where she says her boyfriend ate 3 McDonald’s burgers before her family’s holiday meal.

🕖 A Target shopper recently claimed that 7 a.m. was the best time to shop in-store because it’s a low-traffic hour. There’s just one problem with that .

🤖 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

Pay-it-forward chains are pretty much universally hated (except by the people who start them). Workers and customers alike have complained about these chains.

For workers, it makes their jobs more difficult by making “everything confusing.” And for customers, it puts them in the awkward position of having to either continue the chain by paying for an order that may be way more expensive than theirs or end the chain with them—and probably feel like a horrible person.

As it turns out, they can also be day-ruining.