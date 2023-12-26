There’s a sheer convenience and uniformity of fast-food fare. You know that as long as the employees in the store are using the same corporate-approved-and-supplied ingredients, along with the same corporate-crafted methodology in preparing the aforementioned ingredients, you’re going to get yourself a meal that’s pretty much made to taste the exact way you expect it to taste.

It’s comforting to know you’re not going to be met with any nasty surprises. That can sometimes happen when you’re going to someone else’s house for dinner.

In a TikTok that garnered over 1.8 million views, TikToker Brittney Rae’s (@brittneyraetoday) recorded her boyfriend slamming three McDonald’s double cheeseburgers while they were on their way to her family’s house for Christmas dinner.

Tons of TikTokers had the same response: He probably knows that the food he’s about to eat isn’t all that.

Rae wrote in a text overlay of the video: “This man just stopped at McDonald’s and ate THREE double cheeseburgers on the way to my family’s Christmas dinner…”

She added in a caption of the video: “Meanwhile I grew up in family that didn’t eat the entire day to ‘save room’ for all the food.”

Viewers didn’t hold back. “Show us the food at your family house and then I’ll decide if I’m with him or if I’m mad,” one person commented.

Another did offer up a possible concession for the honor of her family’s food, however, stating that it could just be a matter of time. “Either the food is gonna suck or won’t be ready for hours lol,” they wrote.

There were two prevailing modes of thought that seemed to dominate the comments section: folks who speculated the food is no good and those who speculated it would take too long to be ready.

“My mil always says show up at 3 or 4 then doesn’t have food done till 8,” one said.

“We do this at homes that aren’t clean enough or if they just cook badly,” another shared.

Rae didn’t leave viewers in suspense. In a follow-up video, she put the speculation to rest by showcasing the food, including homemade sourdough bread, a variety decorated cookies, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cornbread, at her family’s house. “What y’all on abt it doesn’t look bad. definitely better than McDonald’s,” the top comment on Rae’s follow-up reads.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s and Rae via email for further comment.