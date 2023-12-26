‘This is your sign to go’: Target shopper claims 7am is the best time to shop in-store. There’s just one problem

A Target shopper recently claimed that 7 a.m. was the best time to shop in-store because it’s a low-traffic hour. Some users, however, said it’s actually a no-traffic hour as their local stores don’t open until 8 a.m.

Mikaela Hess (@mikaelayhess), the shopper, filmed her video in the dental aisle of her local Target. “If you’ve never been to Target at 7 a.m., this is your sign to go,” Hess said.

“I’m talking quiet because there’s, like, a million employees around me, but I am, like, one of 10 customers here—maybe,” she added. “This is by far the best time to come to Target if you need to get your errands done quick and easy.”

Hess doubled down on her strategy in the accompanying video caption. “Early bird gets the worm,” she wrote. As of Sunday evening, her video had amassed more than 248,000 views.

In the comments, some viewers said they agreed with Hess’s take.

“Yes except it’s so weird with it being so quiet and the employees being EVERYWHERE,” one user wrote.

“it’s the best to go super early or very late when no one’s there lol,” a second said.

“I went to Target on a Saturday morning at 8 am when they opened. It was just me and it was awesome,” a third user agreed.

Other viewers, however, said that their local Target doesn’t open quite as early.

“Mines open at 10am,” one user said.

“ok but my target doesn’t open until 8?!” another exclaimed.

And some shoppers said they worried that going in too early would frustrate the store’s associates.

“I feel like the employees hate me though, bc they’re trying to stock,” one viewer shared.

At least one Target employee verified this fact. “I’m a target employee i don’t like when guests come that early tho,” they wrote.

Hess is certainly not the only content creator to share Target shopping hacks. Recently, a former employee revealed secrets she learned on the job. And another customer showed users how to use the Target app to price match.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hess via email for comment.