‘I didn’t even know Waffle House sauce existed’: Woman shares PSA about Waffle House sauce, says it’s intended to be put on ‘everything’

Some restaurants are known, loved, cherished, and even reviled for the special sauces they serve to their customers.

From the iconic and frequently recreated Raising Cane’s sauce to the Big Mac sauce from McDonald’s, content creators frequently share how viewers can make their own favorite sauces at home.

Others have even warned viewers off of ordering certain sauces, advising they may not contain ingredients that customers would expect.

One customer is out to spread the word after discovering a “life-changing” condiment at an unlikely place: Waffle House.

In a video that drew over half a million views, TikTok user @elizardbethmess shares her public service announcement.

“This is your yearly reminder to get Waffle House sauce from Waffle House,” she says in the video. “It’s made by Heinz. The serving suggestion is to try it on everything. I’m going to have it with my hash browns today. I get them smothered, covered, and peppered. It’s definitely kind of like Chipotle—it’s more like Zaxby’s sauce than anything.”

“My life changed for the better the day i discovered waffle house sauce so i always try to spread the gospel,” she captioned her video.

The sauce is reportedly only available to customers who ask for it by name, and it is suggested that another Heinz-made sauce is a dead ringer for it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @elizardbethmess via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers shared they have never heard of the sauce before.

“I didn’t even know Waffle House sauce existed,” one commenter wrote.

“I didn’t know they had this!” another exclaimed.

Others shared they tried the sauce on a variety of items and encouraged others to have it during their next visit to the diner chain.

“Waffle House sauce on a patty melt is next level,” one commenter wrote.

“No bc i put that stuff ALL OVER my texas bacon cheesesteak melt,” another commenter wrote.

“It’s literally the best sauce ever,” a commenter wrote. “I’d buy it by the gallons if I could.”