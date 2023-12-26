‘I know his wife was so embarrassed’: Nanny asked to clean house since she’s spending holiday dinner with family she works for

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after making a video about an alleged incident involving the family she nannies for.

In a video with over 2.8 million views, TikTok user Ku’uipo Dawn (@kuuipodawn) claims she asked the family she nannies for if she could come over for Thanksgiving, as her current Thanksgiving plans ended early. The family agreed, and so she made plans to come over.

However, before arriving, she claims to have recorded a conversation between herself and the father of the family regarding what she should do after the meal.

“Since you’re coming over for Thanksgiving, will you make sure that our house is clean?” the father appears to ask.

“Are you going to pay me holiday hours?” she responds.

“Well aren’t you coming over for Thanksgiving, anyways?” the father answers. After she affirms, he says, “I’ll pay you in food.”

In the caption, Dawn says the situation was eventually resolved.

“I ended up calling his wife and she just laughed and said ‘absolutely not! Youre our guest that day’ so we are all good,” Dawn wrote in the caption.

It’s unclear whether this actually occurred, as Dawn put the hashtags #skits and #jokes in the caption. The audio in her follow-up video also sounds prerecorded, and in response to a comment reading “You guys are all terrible actors,” Dawn wrote, “Thanks for watching anyways.”

Regardless, users in the comments section responded as though it were a real situation.

“It’s alwaysssss the dads that make those outta pocket comments,” said a commenter. “Ik his wife was so embarrassed by him.”

“He was no joking… I would be rethinking my job if he said that to me,” added another.

“Wow, he’s asking you to come clean his house and NOT pay you??? The food would be like $20 and cleaning is like $45 an hour,” shared a third.

That said, some said that it would have been inappropriate for Dawn to invite herself in the first place.

“You need to not go there,” said a user. “There needs to some separation between work and personal.”

“You shouldn’t go there at all,” echoed a second. “Seperation & boundaries are important. I tell my mom whose a nanny all the time lol.”

“I nannied for years and was very close with the family and I would never invite myself and my family over for holidays with them,” declared a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dawn via email.