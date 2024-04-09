‘Just trying to help’: Customers write down their orders to make server’s life easier. Here’s what servers think about the practice

A TikTok video of a customer writing down his order in an attempt to help an overwhelmed server has gone viral on the video-sharing platform. Now the small gesture is receiving praise from other servers.

The video, originally posted by, TikTok user Natasha Rae (@natasharae__) on March 26, has a runtime of only 6 seconds and is accompanied by a text overlay that reads: “POV: Writing down our orders to make the waiter’s life easier since he was working all alone.”

Since its posting, the video has racked up over 818,000 views and more than a 100 comments, many of which are praising the idea and calling for it to become a norm.

The trend of writing down orders could be a small but significant gesture in an industry known for its high-pressure environment.

“Wait I’m going to start bringing a ordering pad everywhere. This would be so much easier than trying to talk over toddlers,” one server said.

“So thoughtful. servers have nightmares about days like that,” a second remarked.

“I remember once a family of 10 had looked at the menu before and handed me a list of all the food and drinks they wanted and said take your time with it I honestly nearly cried,” another commenter working in the service industry shared.

“We need to start a ‘how to help severs out’ page for more tips like this bc I’m definitely gonna do this if it’s busy now!” one more TikToker wrote.

Some introverted people also chimed in praising the idea. One of them wrote, “Oh my gosh, is this an option? Walking through my order out loud is my least favorite part of eating out.”

“How did that trick didnt become famous among introverts until now,” another questioned.

“As a person with social anxiety, just give me a tablet to order from,” a third stated.

Many restaurants are already implementing tablet ordering in a bid to streamline the ordering process and make it easier for both the staff and the customers. According to a MadMobile article, the benefits of tableside ordering include, less waiting, fewer order mistakes, and even better tips.

