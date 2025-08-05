“Waffle House would never do us like this”: Customers react to IHOP’s $130 Dubai chocolate pancakes

All-day breakfast restaurant chain IHOP jumps on the Dubai chocolate trend. However, customers are shocked when they see the price tag.

What goes into IHOP’s $130 Dubai chocolate pancakes?

IHOP debuts its new Dubai chocolate pancakes by offering a stack for free to the first 25 customers at select locations in New York City, Austin, and Los Angeles. At the time of publication, IHOP announced that the offering is already sold out.

A stack of the luxe pancakes has a $130 value, making it IHOP’s most expensive menu item yet. However, they cannot be purchased outside of the giveaway, frustrating customers.

The fully loaded pancakes are topped with Dubai chocolate bars, pistachios, kataifi, whipped cream, pistachio cream, and 24K gold flakes. Dubai chocolate contains kataifi and pistachios in a crunchy bar and garnered popularity among food reviewers earlier this year.

For customers who don’t make it in time for the luxe version, the chain also offers a lower-tier Dubai chocolate pancake for $13 without extras like 24K gold flakes. However, they are available for a limited time while supplies last and won’t be a permanent menu item.

What do customers think of the new offering?

Despite the luxury price tag, some diners aren’t convinced of the limited-time pancake.

“The PR images make them look like they’re covered in actual defecation,” TikToker Yaptrapped jokes in a video. “Look at that. Why would we style them in this way?”

Another customer posts a TikTok, showing off their stack of the lower-tier Dubai chocolate pancakes. On-screen text reads, “What could possibly make this $130?”

The caption continues, “Like, even if you add gold flakes and more Dubai, I would never camp for a pancake.” In a comment, the TikToker writes, “So mid ngl my friends rated it higher than me but imo 4/10 chocolate chip is better.”

Another food reviewer, Jefe Eats, tries the luxe pancakes at the New York City location.

“It’s chocolatey, buttery, and rich,” he remarks while taking a bite. “You see all the layers? This was fire.”

In the comments, other customers share their impressions of the pancakes.

“Consumerism is real bc $130 for PANCAKES with some pistachios,” one writes.

“As a mom who has changed lots of diapers, I’ll pass,” another jokes.

“Waffle House would never do us like this,” a third says.

