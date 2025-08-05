“I’m on the server’s side”: Bakery customer tries to shame “rude” server—ends up embarrassing herself

A London bakery was the subject of an attempt to smear its reputation via a viral video alleging it had terrible customer service—only for the internet to come out on the side of the bakery.

Fortitude Bakehouse has earned a lot of fans over the last few years. It has a number of great reviews on Tripadvisor, has been called “one of the best bakeries in London,” and has amassed a solid following on social media.

But at least one customer was left deeply dissatisfied with her visit, going so far as to call an interaction she had with a worker the “worst customer service.”

And it’s left the internet completely baffled as to why.

It wasn’t immediately clear where or when the now-viral video was initially posted, but it was shared on X by @SomaKazima2 in early August with the comment “Oh I’d definitely visit that bakery omg 10/10 service.”

The video itself opens with the customer already recording as soon as the employee approaches to help her out. The text overlay claims the worker was “triggered” and acted “rude and abrupt.”

What actually happens is that the customer ordered, then kept telling the worker that she wanted different specific pastries than she had picked up to prepare for her. The worker repeatedly obliged and was polite about the whole thing, even as the customer kept yelling out complaints and demands—all without a single please or thank you.

Continuing to film, the customer wound up blocking other people from service and calling the server “rude” while saying she would never come back.

“Thank you, have a good one,” the “rude” server said as she handed over her bag of goods.

Oh I’d definitely visit that bakery omg 10/10 service pic.twitter.com/L4yTEsHPre — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima2) August 4, 2025

Social media defends the server

Out of hundreds upon hundreds of reactions to the video, there weren’t very many people who found anything wrong with how the server acted. At most, some people agreed that she seemed vaguely annoyed with how she was being treated, but continued to act professionally and politely all the same.

Surveillance state

One of the most prevailing responses to the whole debacle was some variation of “stop filming strangers.” As recording the most benign interactions and blasting them to the internet becomes obnoxiously common in the modern world, it’s obvious a lot of people are sick and tired of it—especially when someone is just trying to do their job.

