“They’re petrifying the Labubus!”: An English tourist attraction is doing something new with the Labubu trend: turning them to stone

Labubus are the latest trend, but one tourist attraction in the UK is making sure the craze lasts for millions of years.

Featured Video

Known as an “ugly-cute” monster toy, Labubu has reached a new level of popularity, thanks to nods from celebrities and its ability to help foster social connection.

Petrified Labubus?

Although these cute little toys can be the perfect form of escapism, one person online is sharing Labubus in a new format: petrified.

Advertisement

TikToker @thesocialpuppet uploaded a video showing a handful of Labubus hanging on strings at Mother Shipton’s. But, look closely and you’ll notice teddy bears riding along with them.

“They’re petrifying the Labubus,” she shouts in the video.

So what’s really happening here? For the answer, we turn to Mother Shipton’s TikTok account, which is much bigger than you’d expect.

Advertisement

In Mother Shipton’s TikTok video, we learn more about the phenomenon. Some objects, such as hats and teddy bears, have become petrified by the well, and it seems that the Labubus are next.

Located in England, Mother Shipton’s is a popular tourist attraction known for the well’s rich water, which is composed of unique minerals and has a stony appearance. With the well’s high mineral count, the water crusts objects, which eventually become petrified.

They call it a “petrifying well”, which could allude to their desire to end the pop culture phenomenon. “Just give it a few months, and these little creatures won’t be looking so soft anymore,” the video captions read.

Advertisement

Outside of the petrification of Labubus, people have expressed their frustration over the true nature of the dolls. With a detailed online discourse of Labubus being linked to Mesopotamian mythology, social media users, specifically Christian TikTokers, posted videos of destroying the dolls, mainly due to them being considered “demonic.”

TikToker @jessicavibezx serves as an example of getting rid of her Labubus due to their Satanic behavior and resemblance to Pazuzu, a demon known for its lion-like face and bird talons.

Some social media users are also petrified

With both videos gaining attention on TikTok, many commenters made numerous jokes about the petrification of the Labubus.

Advertisement

“‘They are petrifying the labubus’ is abt to become a vocal stim for me”, one viewer wrote.

“I have the only petrified labubu,” a second viewer wrote.

“Not the petrified lafufus,” a third viewer wrote.

One commenter believes that the future is doomed, writing, “The people in the future are going to think we are so weird hahahah.”

Advertisement

A second commenter writes, “someone’s gonna find that YEARS from now and think it’s some kinda deity.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.