“Every traveler’s worst nightmare”: Traveler reacts to surprise TSA label

TikTok creator Ruby (@itsrubytravels) went viral after discovering a dreaded four-letter code printed on her boarding pass. “SSSS,” which stands for “Secondary Security Screening Selection,” is a TSA designation that flags passengers for enhanced checks at the airport.

The May 29, 2025, post has 13.6 million views. Some commenters shared that they’ve been the victims of SSSS on previous flights, but others had no idea what the letters meant. Here’s what happened at the airport:

Ruby was asked by airport authorities to step out of the main security line for an additional security screening. TSA checked her passport and swabbed her laptop, phone, and shoes, as well as her body, including her hands and stomach.

“The entire process took less than 10 minutes,” Ruby said. “I was back to boarding the plane as usual in no time.”

The security screening wasn’t an inconvenience to Ruby, but the letters “SSSS” can inspire stress and uncertainty—especially if a traveller isn’t aware of the protocol, or if they represent a frequently profiled group. A 2023 Senate report indicated that most SSSS travelers are randomly selected, but the travel content creator’s TSA experience definitely could have gone differently.

“I’m Muslim we get an extra S but Welcome to the club—we’ve got snacks, secondary screenings, and suspicious stares 😂.”

SSSS: The 4 letters no traveller wants to see on their boarding pass

Ruby displayed her shocked and terrified reaction to the 4 letters printed on her boarding pass before cutting to a close-up of the ticket that read, “SSSS.” “Not the 4 letters no traveller wants to see on their boarding pass…” she warned.

“It’s not bad. Unless you are hiding something then please panic lol.”

“I got the Super Special Security Screening in Lisbon 😂 it wasn’t bad. They just unpacked my carry-on and searched every square inch of everything.”

“It’s a huge inconvenience BUT way less scary knowing what it is beforehand. I did not know this when I got the SSSS in Barcelona flying home 😅. I was tired and so confused lol.”

What does SSSS mean?

“SSSS” is a code that indicates a traveler has been flagged by airport authorities in the U.S. for additional security screening. The protocol was introduced shortly after the creation of the TSA in 2001. It can include extra questioning, detailed searches of carry-on items, electronic device screening, and personal pat-downs. The process can delay travelers for a few minutes or for much longer.

The TSA does not release official statistics regarding criteria for SSSS designations, but a 2023 Senate report indicated that most SSSS travelers are randomly selected. Others are selected because they match a security watch-list.

Unusual travel patterns, such as last-minute bookings, one-way tickets, and cash purchases, as well as travel to specific countries, can also trigger SSSS selection. The screenings are legal and unavoidable. But credentials like TSA PreCheck and Global Entry can help travelers avoid selection for additional security screenings.

If you see the four letters on your boarding pass, it’s typical to assume you’ll be held up at security for an additional 15-45 minutes.

