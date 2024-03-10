Woman shares trick to getting through to a human when you call customer service

Getting in touch with a human representative while on the phone with customer service can be a frustrating experience. Most of the time, the call directs the customer to an automated voice instead. However, a woman revealed the three magic words on how she connects to a human while on the phone with customer service.

TikTok user Alexi (@artsialexi) said, “I literally cracked the code on how to speak with a human when you call customer service and it’s too good not to share.” First, she provided background information on this discovery. Typically, the content creator ordered Chipotle through their app. Since there wasn’t an option to add a side of vinaigrette in their app, she would have to call them. “Well, it’s kind of, like, a timely thing because you need to get a hold of someone in the store before your driver comes to pick up the order,” she said.

According to the content creator, she would have trouble connecting to a human. However, she found a way to do so. “Well, I figured out there’s three words you need to say and you’ll get to a human. Not just at Chipotle,” she explained. What were they? “Lost and Found,” Alexi revealed. “They immediately take you to someone who is in the building. Someone who will answer and look in the lost and found.” When a worker does answer, Alexi says you can ask them whatever you want.

“Is this a known hack??” Alexi asked in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexi via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Chipotle via press email. The video accumulated over 7,000 views, and, in the comments section, people shared other methods of connecting to a representative.

“So I don’t need to just keep screaming, ‘representative??’ Hahaha,” one viewer joked.

“I press 0 and 9/10 I get a human,” a second commented.

“swearing also works,” a third stated.

However, one viewer offered a disclaimer. They wrote, “It depends how their IVR is set up. Every telephony system is different.”

According to Alexi, this tactic works for her. On the other hand, there are different methods, including, “Dial 0 repeatedly, keep saying ‘operator’ or ‘customer representative,’ or talk in nonsense for a minute. Many automated call systems are programmed to send you to a human by default if you simply stay silent in response to its prompts,” per Newsweek.