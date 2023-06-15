‘I don’t know if I’m getting scammed or not’: Cookie dough shop worker lets customer guess the weight of container to get it for free. It backfires

A Texas-based dessert shop worker shared the story of “the smartest customer [they’ve] ever rung up” who left the employee wondering if they got scammed.

A worker for Dough Re Mi (@doughremitx), which is a shop that sells cookie dough with various toppings (think frozen yogurt shop but with cookie dough), said a customer asked if he could get his cup of cookie dough and toppings for free if “he could guess the weight of everything.”

“I thought it would be fun, and there would be no way he could actually do it,” the worker said. “But the deal was he had to be within half an ounce of the actual weight in order to get it for free.”

The worker called the customer “gutsy” for getting a triple scoop—which is priced at $10 on Dough Re Mi’s online ordering platform—”with a bunch of toppings.” The worker clarified at the start of the video the store doesn’t charge customers based on weight as fro-yo shops do; however, the store does carry a scale for recipes and such and was still up for the customer’s challenge.

“To make it fair, we agreed he could hold it in his hand before we put it on the scale, and after a second or two, he said ‘13.2 ounces.’ I don’t know if I was getting scammed or not, because I kid you not, he got it right on the money,” the worker said, concluding that the customer “walked away with a free cookie dough.”

The video racked up 1 million views as of June 15. Viewers guessed the customer works in an industry that allows him to correctly guess weights.

“He works either deli or shipping,” one guessed.

“Dudes a chef. I can do the same thing. It’s easy to understand how much something weighs when you deal with specific weights at work often,” another speculated.

Others gave alternative reasons as to how he could’ve accurately guessed the container’s weight.

“Probably had some kind of scale in his hand. Red flag he wanted to hold it,” one suggested.

“Bro could have got that a day before that and today he got the same thing already knowing the weight,” one commented.

“He probably came in at a different time and got exactly the same order, weighed it, and got it again. I’ve seen people do it,” a second echoed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dough Re Mi via TikTok comment and email.