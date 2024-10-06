‘Diabetes in a box’: Customer demands answers after Crumbl Cookies releases new 1,130-calorie brownie

Crumbl Cookies might crumble your health with its new calorie-dense brownie.

Featured Video

What is Crumbl Cookies?

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Crumbl Cookies is an ever-growing cookie chain founded in Utah in 2017 by a pair of cousins. The company now has more than 800 locations across 49 states and two stores in Canada, according to the brand’s site.

The dessert chain, which has boomed in popularity in part because of social media, has a rotating menu. About 12 to 14 different flavors are released weekly. The cookies are also said to be quite tasty and generously portioned, and the company boasts quality ingredients. The sweet treats are also baked fresh to order.

Advertisement

The company’s iconic pink box perfectly fits its cookies side by side and comes in a 4-pack, 6-pack, or 12-pack box. However, the 4-pack is by far its most popular.

If you haven’t tried Crumbl yourself, you’ve likely heard a review from someone who either loves or hates the cookies.

On the hater side, many people complain that the cookies are too sweet or one note in flavor.

Calorie callout

In a viral video with more than 130,000 views, TikToker TeeEmUp (@teeemupplug) said Crumbl’s cookie drops are akin to sneaker drops.

Advertisement

He pointed out that their latest brownie drop (which is described on the site as a “gooey brownie cradled by crisp chocolatey edges, topped with velvety vanilla mousse, smothered in warm fudge, and finished with rainbow sprinkles and a cherry on top”)

has a concerning amount of calories.

“Crumbl gotta be investigated,” TeeEmUp said.

Just one brownie sundae is 1,130 calories and 220mg of cholesterol. For context, depending on your risk factor for heart disease, you should at most be consuming 200-300mg of cholesterol, according to UCSF Health.

“They want you guys to get into cholesterol debt. What is going on?” TeeEmUp said. “…If you have more than one of these, you have a problem. you need to be checked out and sent to work immediately.”

Advertisement

While calorie intake depends on various factors like age, sex, and activity level, on average, moderately active women need 1,600-2,400 calories a day, while their male counterparts need 2,000-3,000, according to Health.

Other high-calorie desserts

But Crumbl isn’t the only place serving up high-calorie desserts. Here are a few other desserts with 1,000 or more calories:

Advertisement

Cheesecake Factory – Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake

– Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake Dairy Queen – Royal Reese’s Brownie Blizzard

– Royal Reese’s Brownie Blizzard Applebee’s – Triple Chocolate Meltdown

– Triple Chocolate Meltdown TGI Fridays – Brownie Obsession

– Brownie Obsession Chili’s – Molten Chocolate Cake

Recent controversy

Some people are boycotting the brand and calling them racist after online viewers noticed that Crumbl reposts many creators’ videos but rarely reposts Black creators (even though their videos also get hundreds of thousands of views).

They also came under fire when other creators previously called out their desserts for their high-calorie counts.

Advertisement

“Would rather die before eat crumbl cookie,” the top comment read.

“No, cuz, I don’t even understand how u eat a whole one. ILL HAVE A QUARTER AND GET GUT ROT,” a person said.

“Nah cuz realistically WHAT do they put in those cookies for it to be 1k,” another asked.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to TeeEmUp via TikTok direct message and comment and to Crumbl via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.