‘People buy that’: Costco customer catches shopper sampling grapes from 3 boxes—and putting them back on the shelf

An encounter in the produce section at Costco has sparked a debate over taste-testing etiquette. The recent 16-second TikTok video, posted by Isabel (@isabel.langhorst), quickly went viral, amassing over 321,000 views.

In the video, Isabel captures the moment she confronts the shopper. With the camera pointed down at her shopping cart, the on-screen caption reads: “Went to Costco and saw a lady literally opening up three to four boxes of grapes, trying a grape from each box, then just leaving them…”

“Are you trying all [of] the grapes and then putting them back?” Isabel asked.

“Excuse me?” the shopper replied.

“Are you trying the grapes and then putting them back?” Isabel asked again.

“No. Just one,” the other shopper answered.

“OK, ‘cause you did it with like three boxes. Like people buy that,” Isabel rebutted.

The video ends as Isabel walks away.

Divided on the etiquette of taste-testing grapes

The comment section was split on the etiquette of taste-testing grapes in the grocery store. Some viewers shared Isabel’s disgust at the faux pas and expressed appreciation for her decision to confront the offender.

“I work at a grocery store and I cannot stand it… Thank you for saying something!” one commenter wrote.

“Thank you for speaking up love. My Germaphobia could not handle this,” another said in support.

“Honestly no not wrong for saying something but personally I would just stay quiet and gave her a look,” another said.

“I normally do but nope. I buy those grapes often… this lady got me messseddd up,” Isabel responded.

Is it socially acceptable to sample grapes at Costco?

It’s common enough that yes, it is socially normal to try grapes at the grocery store. But as Food Republic notes, proper etiquette calls for asking a grocery employee. And you’ll want to because they can tell you whether the grapes have been washed.

Costco taste testers speak out

Others came out in defense of the taste test, with a few admitting that they even do it themselves.

“I always try grapes and cherries,” one person confessed.

“I do it every time. I’m not spending that amount of money on grapes that are going to be sour,” another comment read.

“I thought trying the grapes was a normal thing? My mom and grandma do it… just pluck one grape and taste test. It’s a lot like you put your hands all over every single one of them.”

“Sooooooo we are not supposed to do a little taste test to make sure it’s good?I’ll make sure to look around so no one is looking next time.”

Isabel did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. We also reached out to Costco.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.