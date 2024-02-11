Costco shopper says this popular item may be contaminated

Recently, there’s been an outbreak in Listeria. Grocery stores are removing certain items from their shelves and Costco is one of them. A woman revealed how Costco recalled its chicken street taco kit because of potential Listeria in the cilantro crema.

The video featured TikTok user Rhiannon (@relatablerhiannon) who asked her followers, “Remember last week when I was violently ill?” For a full day, the content creator experienced nausea, vomiting, and more. Then, she pointed to a picture of Costco’s chicken street taco kit with cilantro lime crema. After feeling better, Rhiannon finally felt hungry again and her first meal of the day was this Costco food kit. Now, Rhiannon is concerned she might become ill again.

“Well, this cilantro crema has just been recalled for possible Listeria,” she announced. In the email in the background, it stated how she purchased the kit sometime between Jan. 25 and Feb. 6, detailed the recall information, and offered her a refund. However, she read this as she doused her chicken tacos in the crema. “So, we’ll see,” she concluded.

In the caption, she revealed what could’ve been the culprit of her illness. “I thought it was the costco sushi that made me sick though,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rhiannon via email, TikTok comment, direct message, and Costco via media contact form. The video amassed 1.5 million views, sending viewers into a panic.

“This is why Im always scared to buy prepackaged prepared meals,” one viewer wrote.

“I just ate one of these and I’m pregnant omg now I’m freaking out,” a second commented.

“No cuz they have these at Sam’s club too so now I’m scared,” a third stated.

In addition, others revealed how they or someone they know got sick from prepared meals.

“I won’t lie my bf got so sick after eating this from Costco,” one user shared.

“Yep same with the wraps I just bought from them,” a second remarked.

According to Costco’s website, Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. and Fresh Creations Foods issued a recall from the FDA regarding their dairy products. The “Southwest Chicken Wrap with Sauce, purchased on or between October 27th, 2023 through February 6th, 2024” and the “Chicken Street Taco Kits purchased on or between January 25, 2024 and February 6, 2024” have been recalled. The Southwest chicken wrap with sauce is recalled due to the cheese and the chicken street tacos kit is recalled because of the crema sauce. The chicken wrap is cause for concern for all the states. However, only Arkansas, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington need to worry about the chicken taco kit.

This isn’t the first time Costco has issued a recall due to Listeria. What is Listeria? Listeria is a bacteria that causes food-borne illness. This disease can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, muscle aches, and vomiting. If Listeria becomes even more serious, “symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.”