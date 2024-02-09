‘You’re only telling me this now?’: Costco shopper receives email that southwest wraps have been recalled due to listeria—4 months later

Timely consumer recalls are important for managing any defective products and getting them out of people’s hands, where they might cause harm. Even more so, food recalls can prevent consumers from acquiring illnesses and suffering physical difficulty after eating something that has been contaminated.

Recently, Costco and other retailers have shared recalls for two deli products containing cheese that was contaminated with listeria. The recall notice from Costco notes that the period subject to the recall is October 2023 to February 2024.

One Costco customer who says she purchased and ate one of the recalled items—a southwest-inspired chicken wrap—has taken to TikTok to express her frustration that the discovery of listeria and recall of the product came months after she had purchased the product. Posted by @tiger_lani, the video has drawn over 290,000 views as of Friday.

“I just got an email from Costco saying if I purchased the southwest chicken wrap anywhere between October and February that it does contain listeria,” she says in the video. “They’re recalling all of that because the cheese contains listeria. I bought this probably back in November and December, and you’re only telling me this now? It has been months, and only now you guys found out that it has listeria? That’s insane to me, and I ate it already. Like it says if you have any of this product remaining, if you so happen to have any of this product remaining, don’t eat it, return it to Costco for a full refund.”

She says that because the product had a short shelf life, it was long gone by the time she received the notice.

“I ate that sh*t,” she says. “That has an expiration date of like three days after you purchase it. I’m going to eat it. Do I get a refund? I should still get a refund because I ate it and it could potentially have listeria. I think I’m fine because I haven’t gotten sick, knock on wood, but that’s insane to me. That’s scary. You guys went months and only now see there’s listeria. That’s crazy. It was delicious, but that’s crazy.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tiger_lani via comment on the video, as well as to Costco regarding the recall via contact form.

Several viewers pointed out that the retailer would still likely be able to provide her a refund if she took her proof of purchase and the email to her closest location.

“Yes you will get a refund, go to your warehouse with your membership card and email and they will refund you,” one commenter wrote.

“Get a refund they’ll refund without products,” another user said. “Safeway did last summer during the frozen fruit recall.”

“You can go and get a refund for sure,” one commented. “Just tell them you threw it out. It’s not on Costco either, it’s the cheese manufacturer.”

Others shared that they had also purchased and eaten the wrap, and were concerned about potentially having consumed contaminated food.

“SAME. I got a call and an email and it’s long gone by now!” one wrote.

“Bro i ate this at work last year while pregnant,” another commented.

“I ate this twice in the time frame AND I’m pregnant…. I have been scared ever since I got the email,” a commenter wrote.