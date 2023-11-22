There seems to be no shortage of TikTok users who’ve criticized Chipotle for increasing prices. And other folks are less-than-impressed with the amount of food that they’re getting lately.

However, there are folks who swear by the popular Mexican-style fast casual franchise, and have even provided helpful money saving tips that can help diners get the most bang for their buck while enjoying Chipotle’s grub. Examples include this $5 quesadilla and this $5 burrito bowl. Just beware that these “hacks” may be the luck of the draw and could depend on whether or not the specific location you’re visiting that day is “cool” or not.

And now fitness influencer and TikToker Joey Miuccio (@joeymiuccio) has shared a hack he swears gets him more meat when he orders double protein portions at the chain—every time. The method he’s referring to is one that has circulated the internet before: Waiting to ask for double meat.

The “hack” is predicated on the psychology of the Chipotle employee knowing that there are two scoops of meat headed a customer’s way instead of one. Joey says that if they’re aware someone is going to order double meat, then they will probably skimp a bit on each pour. However, if they are thinking it’s just a single scoop kind of deal, they they’re going to more than likely give a heftier, full size pour.

So by waiting for the employee to “reveal their hand” when it comes to pour protein, they are then put on the spot to replicate the same pour amount for the second scoop, resulting in more protein for you, the patron.

Joey breaks it down in his clip: “If you’re somebody that orders double meat at Chipotle this video is for you. I’m pretty sure I found this on TikTok but this is how you gotta do it. This is how you gotta make sure you get enough chicken. If you just walk up and you say yeah I want double chicken, double steak, they’ll give it to you, but those scoops are gonna be small. I’m telling you, they, they shrink their scoop size because know you want two. So, what you do is let them do one scoop and then you say, oh I’m sorry can I get double chicken. Anyway, that’s how I do my order every single time and I get more chicken. I’m telling you, if you haven’t tried it, try it out.”

The video has amassed more than 200,000 views since Nov. 16. One commenter found what seemed like a flaw in Joey’s ordering technique. “They could easily just make the second scoop smaller lol,” they wrote.

However, another user said that they have tried this same methodology when ordering their food at Chipotle and it worked like a charm for them: “100% accurate tested and true.”

Someone else expressed that they couldn’t seem to understand why the workers at the Chipotles they visit are so stingy with the portions they serve up. “Chipotle act like you’re taking from their personal stash,” the user wrote.

Some other TikTokers responded with helpful tips of their own, like staying away from mobile ordering, because workers allegedly skimp on online orders. One user wrote, “Always order in the store too.” There appears to be at least some truth to this statement as an employee for the chain has said that they were instructed by management to “half scoop” online orders, as it’s believed there will be fewer complaints from folks who don’t order their food in person.

This “hack” has been circulating the internet for a while, and was even criticized by a Reddit user who complained about it on the site’s r/Chipotle sub. However, there are folks who’ve said that they’ve spotted a marked difference between the individual scoop amounts for double protein dishes versus single serving ones.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle and Joey via email for further comment.