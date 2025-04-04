‘I got a manicure & so did these rims’: Woman’s car rim has paint damage. Then she uses this ingenious trick to fix it

You can learn rather unconventional DIY car tricks on TikTok, from how to remove odors using Dollar Tree shaving cream to how to fix faded headlights with sandpaper. Since repainting rims can be costly (an average of $50-$125 per rim), one woman shared her DIY rim paint job.

Featured Video

Nail polish apparently isn’t just good for your nails.

In a quick 11-second clip, TikTok user Lila (@princesslilaaa) holds black nail polish and lightly smears it across her rims, filling in the missing chips. Then, she repeats the process, eventually covering the entire rim. Afterward, the content creator zooms out, unveiling the final result. The cracks in her rim are covered by the black nail polish, looking as good as new.

Lila boasts about her work in the caption, writing, “I got a manicure & so did these rims.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Lila via TikTok comment and direct message. Her video has amassed 4.7 million views since Jan 12.

Viewers laud the hack

A few rushed to grab their nail polish.

“Wait because this is genius. Catch me outside giving my wheels a mani/pedi this weekend,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“Yk lemme go get my polish out,” another echoed.

In addition, some vouched that this hack works.

“Same here I used my sister’s nail polish,” one user stated.

“This does work it’s basically enamel paint [which] is what I would [have] used for a proper repaint but in spray form,” a second explained.

Advertisement

A third warned, “SAND it down first with sand paper from Home Depot then paint over it.”

Should you use nail polish to repaint a car rim?

Nail polish should only be used as a temporary solution to minor damage.

“Nail polish contains many of the same chemical components as car paint, but in smaller quantities. This means that no matter what, nail polish should not be seen as a long-term solution. It is not as potent as car paint and won’t last as long under the same conditions,” per Chipex USA.

Advertisement

How to paint car rims

Whether you’re using nail polish or actual car paint, there are a few steps you should follow before getting to painting. Those are, per JD Power:

Take the rim off your car

Clean it with a wire brush

Sand it with extra-fine and then super-fine sandpaper until it’s smooth

Wash and dry it

Apply rubbing alcohol, paint thinner, or mineral spirits

Paint

Wait for it to dry before deciding if it needs another layer

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.