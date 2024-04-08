‘I don’t even want it anymore’: Chipotle customer orders a side of vinaigrette for his bowl. He can’t believe how the workers responded

A Chipotle customer is expressing his confusion after he requested vinaigrette from the popular food chain, and employees said he would have to order a salad to get the dressing for his meal.

TikTok creator Ervin Harrell (@ervinharrell) shared his bewilderment in a recent video. The video has received more than 400,000 views as of Wednesday.

“I’m convinced Chipotle hates their customers at this point,” Harrell said in the video as he was sitting down with his meal.

He then told a story of how he went to a physical Chipotle location to order a burrito bowl and asked for a side of vinaigrette.

“They say ‘Nope. [You] can only get it with salads now,’” he recalled.

“I haven’t heard anyone else talking about how they only do it with salads now,” Harrell said. “Because who’s really ordering a salad at Chipotle?”

Harrell even said he offered to pay extra for the vinaigrette, and the employee still refused to give him what he wanted.

“I don’t even want it anymore. Like if y’all would’ve told me that beforehand I wouldn’t have even got the … bowl,” Harrell said. “Keep it. I’m done with Chipotle. I hate them. I mean obviously, I’m still going to eat it, but why can’t I pay for the Chipotle vinaigrette?”

On Reddit, others have admitted to no longer being able to get vinaigrette with their meals without having to pay extra. Some have said a good workaround is ordering their meal online. Some who claim to have worked at Chipotle claim that online trends have led to changing rules when it comes to certain orders. Chipotle has become known to crack down on internet “hacks,” including a $3 burrito hack. Workers have said some hacks can be laborious to fulfill and disruptive to certain systems and routines, according to Business Insider. The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email for more information and to Harrell via Instagram direct message for further comment.

Commenters on Harrell’s video experienced similar grievances about Chipotle’s vinaigrette.

“Like why can’t we just pay extra if we want vinaigrette?” user Alayah Kai (@alayaheffinkai) said. “They’re so stingy.”

“WHY IS IT ALWAYS 1/4th full???” user Christina Burg (@christinabxxo) asked about the vinaigrette. “I will not eat chipotle without chipotle vinaigrette.”

Thankfully, someone commented a recipe for people to enjoy a Chipotle vinaigrette dupe at home.

User Jennifer Thompson Hales (@jenniferthompsonhales) shared the following recipe: Mix together 6 tablespoons of red wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons of honey, three-fourths vegetable oil, one-half teaspoon or oregano, one and one-half teaspoon of salt, one-half teaspoon of pepper, two chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, and two small garlic cloves roughly chopped.

