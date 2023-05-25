‘They ruin the menu more every time they update it’: Chili’s worker shows off the new mac and cheese, chicken crispers

Chili’s has been tweaking their menu items for years in order to increase profits. Though some people love the variety, others aren’t happy about the changes.

TikToker Erika Jade (@erikajadee) laid out some new menu items during her shift at Chili’s in a video that puts most marketing teams to shame. She presents the new Crisper Combo, including the new mac and cheese, which caught the attention of users on the platform, garnering over 98,000 views in just one day.

“Okay Chiliheads…part two because I forgot to mention how we are getting crispers,” Erika Jade said in the clip. “We got the new Buffalo Ranch…and we also have a Sweet Chili Zing flavor as well. It comes with either 4, 5, or 6 piece, so you can pick what you want now. And it comes with a side of fries and a side of white cheddar mac & cheese.”

Erika Jade presents a Crisper Combo complete with the new sauces. “This right here would be the six piece with the Buffalo Ranch, Sweet Chili Zing, and you know our house made Ranch we love that. And this is our white cheddar mac & cheese.”

The video ends with a text overlay that reads, “See y’all soon.”

Commenters may have enjoyed her presentation, but they were not pleased with Chili’s decision to change their menu again.

“I simply want the original crispers back and Chili’s is not getting the message,” one user commented.

“I emailed Chili’s about the original crispers. That’s all I want. It was the only thing keeping me alive,” agreed one serious user.

“They ruin the menu more every time they update it,” said a third.

Others commented on other beloved menu item from Chili’s.

“Finally y’all got [mac] and cheese” said one comment.

“But why get rid of the fried pickles?!” read another.

Even a former worker from Chili’s joined in, saying, “Me intently watching this like I don’t work there. I’m so mad about the fried pickles & not ready for how mad customers are about to be at me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Erika Jade via TikTok comment and Chili’s via email.