Chipotle customers are up in arms over a supposed change to one of the chain’s salsas.

In a video posted to TikTok, Sophia (@sophiaacsta) stitched a video from another user (@queenofgettingbanned) who claimed that the chain’s tomatillo red chili salsa got spicier.

In her own video, Sophia said she used to “drench” her chipotle in the red sauce—until recently. Her video has over 62,000 views.

“I’m literally not even joking. Go to Chipotle. Get the red sauce and try to, like, dip the tip of the chip in it and put it in your mouth,” she instructs viewers in the clip. “Inedible!”

Sophia suggests that consuming the red salsa should be part of a hot sauce-tasting challenge. She also says that she no longer dips her chips in the sauce because it burns the roof of her mouth.

“No normal person can eat that and be OK,” she says. “You just can’t.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sophia via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email. As of publication, it was unclear whether the chain had actually made their salsa hotter. In November, however, Barstool Sports reached out to Chipotle via Instagram and an employee named Levi claimed that the recipe hadn’t changed.

Still, several viewers said they also felt Chipotle’s salsa got harder to eat.

The top comment on Sophia’s video, with over 100 likes, read, “I got it in my bowl and was dying. My insides were BURNING.”

“It’s bearable, but it’s not enjoyable anymore,” a second user wrote.

“I literally got it and had to call out of work the next day bc of the pain,” commented a third user.