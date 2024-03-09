‘I need to check that out’: Customer says Chili’s is now cheaper than McDonald’s. Here’s why

There’s a lot of boycotts going on right now. From Kellogg’s to Starbucks and even McDonald’s—Americans are making their voices heard by hitting institutions where it hurts. The reason McDonald’s is being boycotted specifically is due to the Hamas/Israel conflict, or more specifically, the Israel branch’s public affiliation with Israeli military forces.

But as observed by TikToker Eason Trbojevic (@easontrbojevic), this boycott is having some surprising effects.

“OK, so I stopped doing fast food right before Thanksgiving. Just in general, the price gouging,” the TikToker explained, as he panned the camera around an empty Chilis’s. “The boycotting is just you know, something that’s going to be an added bonus, but I’m here in my neighborhood Chili’s. And I’m the only one here.”

“And do you know what’s wild?” Trbojevic continues. “Chili’s has a Three For Me for $10.99, where you get your drink, your little chips, your cheeseburger, and your french fries. You can’t go to McDonald’s and spend 10.99 [and get that]. So as we’re all avoiding our fast foods for the boycott, I love my neighborhood Chili’s.”

In the comments section, Chili’s enthusiasts shared some of their own cut-price deals.

“My husband and I had chili’s last week and it was $25,” one shared. “I was shocked! We had Subway and that was like $30.”

“Went to Chilies a few weeks ago and my total was 26 for 2 meals,” another added, while a third said, “We went to Chili’s for the first time last weekend and it was SO good!”

“Chili’s has not once disappointed me, my 1st anytime anyone asks me where I want to eat,” a fourth added.

Commenters also singled out Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and Longhorn as similarly cost-effective eateries for those engaged with boycotts.

But other TikTok users noted that while Chili’s was good value, they needed the fast food business model.

“Restaurants ARE cheaper than fast food now,” a commenter noted. “But we just don’t have TIME to sit down at them anymore. We’re forced to work the entire day with 30 minutes to eat. Who can go to lunch at Chilis?”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.