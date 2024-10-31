‘I’m using my card from now on’: Chick-fil-A customer says she’s going to pay cash. Then the worker changes the order total on her

Getting change back from a cashier should be an easy process. However, some have claimed that the ability to count change is dying knowledge amongst service workers.

For example, one internet user claimed that a new hire at Dunkin’ could not make change. Another alleged that an employee at Chipotle simply did not understand how to take cash payments, and a further user shared a tutorial for counting back change after she says a CVS employee was baffled by her decision to change the amount of cash she was using mid-transaction.

Now, a user on TikTok claims that a Chick-fil-A employee may have been trying to pull a fast one on her after she decided to pay cash.

Did this employee try to steal from this Chick-fil-A customer?

In a video with over 42,000 views, TikTok user Heather (@heatherchree) recounts an experience she had at Chick-fil-A.

According to Heather, she placed an order for which the total was $10.68. She had two $5s and a $20, but she thought that she might have enough change to make up the additional 68 cents so that the $20 bill wouldn’t be necessary.

As a result, she handed the cashier $10 and began to look for change. However, upon not finding enough, she simply asked for the $10 back so that she could pay with her $20 bill.

“Why this lady gonna tell me, ‘Oh no, it was really $9.68’?” she recalls. “And she gave me 14 cents back.” The correct change in this situation would be 32 cents.

“So you mean to tell me that y’all been one-dollaring people? At Chick-fil-A?” she concludes.

While Heather seems to claim that the cashier was trying to get some extra money from her, she’s slightly shifted her opinion in the comments section.

“At first, I thought maybe she was getting ‘tips’ by over charging every cash transaction but after she gave me incorrect change maybe she can’t count,” she wrote. “Either way, I’m using my card from now on.”

Other commenters were quick to chime in with their thoughts on the experience.

“Maybe it was a mistake? [Ever think] of that?” asked a commenter.

“The 14 cents back tells me she panicked having to do the math on the spot so she brought it down a dollar,” offered another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and Heather via Instagram DM and TikTok comment.

