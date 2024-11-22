‘They are literally building these cars so that you throw them away’: Mechanic has to fix plastic door handle on ’23 Chevrolet Silverado. Why is the simple repair $525?

When one buys a car, they want to be able to rely on it for years. However, many drivers of new cars are finding that not to be the case.

According to the annual J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, newer cars are reporting more problems than older ones. This is largely because they simply have more features—and thus, more things that can go wrong. Add that to the fact that many car parts are now made of plastic, these factors lead to major issues for drivers.

Frustration with this idea is frequently expressed on social media. For example, one TikTok user sparked discussion after claiming he would likely have to simply “throw away” his car after 5 years given its poor build quality. Another noted the ongoing problems with some Ford engines. A further alleged that some car parts appear to be designed to fail.

Now, a repairman on TikTok has shown a particularly egregious example of this phenomenon.

Why did a small break cause a $525 repair?

In a video with over 386,000 views, TikTok user Thomas (@carsrme) explains how a small issue on a 2023 Chevy Silverado led to a major fix.

According to Thomas, he was working on a car when he “messed up.” It resulted in him pulling on the car’s door handle a little too hard. Because of this, a small plastic piece of the door handle broke off.

While Thomas originally thought this would be a minor repair, he soon discovered that he couldn’t find the part online. Upon calling the dealership, he discovered something unbelievable.

“[The dealer] calls me back and says, ‘Actually, we can’t just get the door handle,’” Thomas recounts. “I’m like, ‘What do you mean you can’t just get the door handle?’ ‘You have to order the entire door panel.’”

When Thomas removed the door panel, he discovered that this was, in fact, the only option. The car was manufactured in such a way that small fixes on the door, such as replacing the window switch, required a full door panel replacement—something he discovered costs $525.

“They are literally building these cars so that you throw them away when they break,” he states. “Literally, just throw them away when they break, don’t replace it, don’t fix it, just throw it away.”

In the comments section, users expressed their views on issues surrounding car build quality and repairability.

“They keep making cars where you can’t work on them or fix them,” a user wrote.

“It’s for cost cutting,” another offered. “They buy the panel from another supplier premade to save time on the production line and scrap cost if anything on the panel gets broken.”

“The window rubber seal in my car needs replacing,” shared a third. “They say I have to but the entire mechanism for $400 plus.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chevrolet via email and Thomas via TikTok direct message and comment.



