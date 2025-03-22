‘If you want to make sure your Cheez-Its are the best’: Man says ‘real’ Cheez-It lovers only buy boxes with this fine print. Here’s what to look for

During an appearance on comedian Greg Warren’s (@gregwarren158) podcast, fellow comic Andy Woodhull made a bold claim about Cheez-Its. According to him, there’s a way to find out if you’re buying the best boxes of the popular salty, cheesy rectangles.

And that, Woodhull claims, boils down to where they’re manufactured. Apparently, not all Cheez-Its are created equal.

Warren shared a snippet of the exchange on his TikTok account, where it amassed a whopping 1.7 million views. Numerous commenters who replied to the video seemed delighted to hear the information. Because, according to them, it corroborated the varying experiences they’ve had in consuming the ubiquitously available food.

What Cheez-Its is best?

The video begins with Woodhull’s method of quickly identifying whether or not you’re buying peak Cheez-Its.

“If you want to make sure your Cheez-Its are the best Cheez-Its America has to offer, you got to look,” he says. At this point in the video, he points to the bottom of the snack box he’s holding. According to him, folks need to ensure that the number printed on the underside of the Cheez-Its packaging begins with the letter K.

So why is this so important? The podcast guest explains that this indicates the crackers with this denotes they’ve been “made in the Kansas facility.” Next, he goes into why this distinction matters: “Which is known to Cheez-It lovers to be the superior Cheez-It facility.”

More KC love

Other folks have also discussed the Kansas City, Kansas Cheez-It connection. In a post uploaded to Reddit’s r/Costco sub, one person pondered flavor discrepancies. They asked other users why it almost always seemed like Costco carried the best Cheez-Its.

One user seems to have corroborated Woodhull’s commentary on the food. According to them, there are “three different manufacturers” across three separate states that produce Cheez-Its. Furthermore, they stated that folks can determine the origin of their Cheez-Its by checking the serial number, as Woodhull mentioned.

“If it’s starts with K then they were made in Kansas. Those ones are the best!” they wrote. Going on, they attributed their knowledge of this to a familial anecdote. The Redditor stated that “their dad and uncle both worked for Kellogg’s.”

However, another user shared another reason as to why Costco Cheez-Its taste better. And it all has to do with turnaround sales volume. They speculated the reason they may taste better is that more people are buying Cheez-Its at Costco.

Which presumably means that the retailer’s selling more boxes of Cheez-Its. Thus, replenishing its stock of the food more frequently. Consequently, shoppers have a higher chance of securing a box of more freshly made crackers.

Cheez-It pride

The Kansas City Star‘s piece on Cheez-It manufacturing in the brand’s “KCK factory” details how they’re made. In the video breakdown’s caption, the outlet writes that “many of us think they may be the best snack crackers ever.”

Another Reddit user also posted to the site’s r/kansascity sub making this same assertion. The post’s title reads, “The [Cheez-It] community has identified the Kansas facility to make the best ones.” Moreover, as the above-mentioned assertions state, folks wanting KC Cheez-Its should look for serial numbers that begin with K.

One person who replied to the Reddit upload shared a picture of their own Cheez-It box. It indeed begins with the letter K, and their evaluation of its contents was glowing. “Just checked my box that I brought a week or two ago and it has the K. Can attest they are the best, chomping down on them now,” they said.

But is this true?

The Daily Dot reached out to Cheez-It to confirm whether there is anything the Kansas City factory is doing differently. The short answer? No.

“While all Cheez-It crackers are delicious, the Kansas City plant doesn’t do anything differently than the other plants and the boxes with the ‘K’ are actually not related to the plant designation,” a spokesperson for the snack company wrote.

Still, folks are convinced that the boxes with the ‘K’ are superior.

Viewers had varying opinions on the information

For one TikTok user, Woodhull’s remarks seemed to be a bombshell of information. One that verified what they suspected all along: not all Cheez-Its are the same. “Is this why sometimes they taste good and other times they taste like dandelions?” they asked.

Another echoed this, writing, “Instantly saved this. Cheez it quality disparity is REAL.”

“I’ve never saved a TikTok faster,” someone else penned.

One user said that they appreciated the information: “Absolutely invaluable protip.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Warren via TikTok comment for further information.



