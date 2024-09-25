‘Would last my brother 2 weeks’: Customers buy Charmin Forever Roll Starter Kit. Does it really last a month?

Remember when humanity became so disgusting during COVID-19 that folks were literally fighting each other for rolls of toilet paper? Well, folks should’ve just bought Charmin’s “Forever Roll” around that time because it originally debuted in 2019.

But now, the roll is going viral on TikTok, and not because people are punching each other in the face over it in supermarket aisles. Just the Bells (@justthebells10) alerted their followers to the Forever Roll’s existence in a TikTok that’s accrued over 1.3 million views.

The account features a variety of videos highlighting what life’s like for the big adopted family of 10. They wanted to see how long a Forever Roll would last their family before all of its tissue was depleted.

According to the company’s website, Charmin’s Forever Roll Starter Kit comes with three separate oversized rolls. Due to the size of each roll, a special toilet paper holder comes pre-packaged with the starter kit.

You may be asking yourself, “Why the big roll?” Charmin states that there’s a community of people who are sick and tired of constantly swapping out toilet paper rolls. The brand goes on to state that a single two-person household will only have to change a Forever Roll once a month.

Putting it to the test

The TikTokers decided to purchase a Starter Kit for themselves to see if the roll could last 30 days before it needed to be swapped out. The clip begins with a woman on camera recording a shelf filled with Forever Rolls.

“No, grab that one right there,” she says, pointing out a middle roll. “Dude, it comes with the holder,” one of the two young men in the video states. They then select the roll and hold it up to the camera as they strike a pose.

The woman behind the camera laughs and asks, “Are you excited? You’re for sure gonna get that and take that home? OK,” she says as they load the Forever Roll up into the cart.

“We’re gonna set that puppy up. One month,” she adds. The young man in the red T-shirt picks up the box’s packaging and begins to rattle off information on the item. “Here you can see the Charmin Forever Roll Starter Kit. It’s good up to one month of toilet paper, keeping that tushy clean. All right, if you look up here, you get three rolls and a holder included.”

The end result

According to a follow-up video, “forever” for them in toilet paper years lasted just 13 days. In the video, the woman records herself unpacking and setting up the roll in a time-lapse. When it finally gets down to its bare, singular cardboard roll, she gives the end result of their experiment directly into the camera lens.

Numerous TikTokers pointed out that given the size of the family, Charmin’s Forever Roll actually ended up faring quite well. “You also have a big family so maybe the math was for a single person,” one wrote. Another replied, “It’s not 1 roll for a family of 10. to even expect that is ridiculous.”

One viewer remarked, “I live by myself. I bet it would last at least 6 months.”

However, another user on the application said they thought the roll would be gone even more quickly in their own home. “We are a family of three and I am positive this would be gone way before 13 days.”

Another viewer who responded to their first video said they’ve previously purchased the Forever Roll during the great COVID-19 toilet paper shortage. “During the pandemic that was the ONLY toilet paper left, I bought 2 packs. it last 3 month if you live alone.”

And then there was one person who said that we’ve all come across this roll at one point in our lives or another. “It’s like those giant gas station rolls of toilet paper they have in the bathrooms lol.”

